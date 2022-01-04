ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michelle Obama to promote When We All Vote during 'black-ish' cameo

By Judy Kurtz
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aPNGU_0dcQyMNc00

Michelle Obama is using her cameo on "black-ish" to promote her voter registration and engagement organization When We All Vote.

The former first lady announced Tuesday that When We All Vote, the effort she founded in 2018, will host a virtual watch party ahead of the premiere of "black-ish" that night.

Obama guest stars on the ABC series, which is marking its eighth and final season.

On the show, Obama attends a When We All Vote fundraiser with "black-ish's" main characters, Rainbow and Dre Johnson, played by Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson.

"You do not want to miss this," Obama said in a video alongside Ellis Ross promoting the watch party and her appearance. "This is going to be a good one."

"It's such a good episode," Ellis Ross added.

Obama, 57, has praised the sitcom, saying in an Instagram post last year that she's "long been a fan of ['black-ish's'] wit and all-around brilliance."

