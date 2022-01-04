ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Dscoop Edge Rockies registration opens

labelandnarrowweb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo matter what mountain a print business is trying to climb, it can reach that destination with new tools, strategies and connections, especially surrounded by others who understand the journey. That’s the spirit of Dscoop Edge Rockies, and why hundreds of print professionals will gather safely March 6-9, 2022 at the...

www.labelandnarrowweb.com

Comments / 0

pfonline.com

Registration Open for CCAI Online Finishing Courses

The Chemical Coaters Association International (CCAI, Lakewood Ranch, Fla.) has opened registration for its online Finishing Academy courses, Powder Coating and Liquid Coating. The next courses are scheduled to begin in early 2022. The Finishing Academy opened in July 2021with the Powder Coating online course. “We’ve had a terrific response...
ECONOMY
bgindependentmedia.org

Registration open for HYT Winter Workshops

Monologue / Solo Acting Class with Cassie Greenlee, Saturdays 1 – 3 PM, January 15 – March 5. For ages 13 – 18. $75.00 if registered by January 11; $100 after. Over the course of 10 weeks, students will add at least two monologues to their audition repertoire, learn differences in comedic versus dramatic acting styles, develop new physical acting skills, and participate in peer critique and workshopping. The class will culminate in a showcase for parents on March 26.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Sheridan Media

Leap Into Leadership Registration Now Open

The Wyoming Women’s Legislative Caucus (WyoWLC) is preparing to host the 15th Annual Leap into Leadership Conference on February 27th and 28th, 2022 in Cheyenne and registration for the event is now open. The event will open on Sunday afternoon at the Blue Federal Credit Union Headquarters with a leadership workshop and networking reception. Workshop topics on Monday at the Capitol will cover campaign planning, finance, and strategies for communicating with constituents.
CHEYENNE, WY
southeastagnet.com

Registration Now Open for 2022 Stakeholders Summit

The Animal Agriculture Alliance notes that there is only one way to effectively safeguard the future of animal agriculture, and that is together. So, they want producers to know they have the opportunity to come together in person once again. The 2022 Animal Agriculture Alliance Stakeholders Summit is your chance to meet and collaborate with stakeholders throughout the food chain and across commodities. Be informed on the latest news, data and developments in animal welfare, sustainability and other hot topics.
AGRICULTURE
labelandnarrowweb.com

New leadership at Esko North America

Esko has announced that Sanja Valentic has been appointed VP/GM of its North America operations. The appointment follows the announcement that Steve Bennett will retire as of March 4, 2022. From December 2021, Sanja will be responsible for the management of the commercial, support and financial performance of the packaging...
SOFTWARE
wisc.edu

Registration open for Data Science Research Bazaar

UW-Madison’s Data Science Hub is hosting its third annual Data Science Research Bazaar, focused on the theme of Data and Communities: Sharing and Protecting Data. This event will be held virtually throughout February. The Research Bazaar will include lightning talks and interactive discussions on a variety of topics relating to how communities use and are impacted by data, and workshops focused on tools and resources including RStudio Connect, Jupyter Notebooks, and the Hathi Trust Digital Library. In addition, it will feature a career panel and an exhibit of art relating to science and technology.
MADISON, WI
Entrepreneur

How to Be a Culture Champion in 2022

There isn’t a company around today that hasn’t faced changes in the past two years. Even those that successfully dominated the complexities of building a workplace culture during the global...
BUSINESS
KHOU

Registration open for community classes in Katy ISD

KATY, Texas — Class is already in session for Katy ISD students, but registration is now open for community classes. The district's Community Education program has multiple classes available for thousands of people to take. Their course catalog shows a variety of subjects including finances, computer skills, self-defense, art, and CPR/AED certification.
KATY, TX
martechseries.com

Registration Opens for Nintex ProcessFest® 2022

Nintex to host digital event over the course of 24 hours to help organizations in the Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe Middle East and Africa rapidly transform their business processes with process intelligence and automation innovations. Nintex, the global standard for process intelligence and automation, today announced registration is open...
TECHNOLOGY
wbiw.com

Registration is now open for the 2022 CANstruction Competition

INDIANA – Canstruction is a structural design competition and a canned food drive in one. Officials pit agency against agency looking for the most creative design made entirely of donated cans. And most importantly, it’s a fun and creative way to help food pantries restock their shelves after the holidays.
INDIANA STATE
labelandnarrowweb.com

UFP Packaging acquires Advantage Label & Packaging

UFP Industries has announced that its affiliate, UFP Packaging, has acquired Advantage Label & Packaging, a provider of labels and related equipment used in industrial packaging. Founded in 1996 and based in Grand Rapids, MI, USA, Advantage Label provides blank and customized labels, printers, label applicators and other packaging supplies....
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
coloradopolitics.com

NONPROFIT REGISTER | Registration opens for 2022 Snowshoe for the Cure

News: Registration is open for the 2022 edition of Snowshoe for the Cure, a fundraiser for Susan G. Komen Colorado and its work on behalf of those living with breast cancer. Organizers describe Snowshoe for the Cure as an event that combines Coloradans’ philanthropic spirit with their love for the great outdoors. It takes place March 5 at the Frisco Nordic Center.
FRISCO, CO
labelandnarrowweb.com

BR Printers acquires Epic Labeling Solutions

Mountain View, Ca-based Epic Labeling Solutions has been acquired by BR Printers of San Jose, California. Established in 1989 as Fernqvist Custom Labels, Epic’s tenure is attributed to delivering label products and services at a fair price, the company says. Epic Labeling supplies its customers with on-demand premium labels...
SAN JOSE, CA
labelandnarrowweb.com

Nazdar promotes Richard Bowles to CEO

Nazdar has announced the promotion of Richard Bowles to the role of chief executive officer, effective January 1, 2022, and combine this with his current role as president, which he has held since January 2018. During his time as president, Richard has played a major role in the growth of...
BUSINESS
whmi.com

Registration Open For LACASA Parenting Classes

Registration is now open for an online parenting class being held by LACASA. LACASA Center’s Nurturing Parenting Program is designed specifically for parents of young children, from newborn to 11 years of age. It focuses on overcoming parenting challenges and practicing positive discipline. The eight-week course will be held...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
moversmakers.org

Registration opens for revamped nonprofit board training

Registration is now open for Leadership Council for Nonprofits’ 2022 nonprofit board-training cohorts — a redesigned experience for participants to make Greater Cincinnati better through nonprofit board engagement. Leadership Council has tweaked the program each year since taking it over from the United Way of Greater Cincinnati in...
CINCINNATI, OH
wineindustryadvisor.com

Registration Is Open for the 2022 Oregon Wine Symposium

Wine education and networking opportunities abound with three days of information-packed virtual seminars on February 15-17, 2022. – Ice storms and restrictions on public gatherings can’t stop the demand for Oregon wine education, and in the case of the Oregon Wine Symposium, the show must go on. The annual event, held virtually for the second time in its 17-year history, is shaped by industry volunteers who make up the Education Committee that carefully evaluates and designs the curriculum around the most pressing needs of the industry. Driven by this input along with qualitative feedback and marketplace trend analysis, the Symposium strives to provide maximum value to attendees. More than 30 seminars and presentations by global wine experts are offered with three days full of information for $79 for registrants between now and January 14, 2022.
OREGON STATE
labelandnarrowweb.com

Tetra Pak awards BillerudKorsnäs with 'Climate Prize'

BillerudKorsnäs, a supplier of renewable packaging materials, has been awarded the Climate Prize as part of the supplier engagement initiative “Join us in protecting the planet," driven by Tetra Pak. The company, which is one of BillerudKorsnäs’ most important customers, launched this initiative last year to create a movement aimed to accelerate sustainability actions across its value chain.
ENVIRONMENT
labelandnarrowweb.com

APR acquires JVI Solutions

All Printing Resources (APR) has announced that it has acquired JVI Solutions, effective January 1, 2022. Headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, JVI Solutions has provided customer-focused integrated products, equipment and services, and workflow consulting to flexographic printers and packaging prepress providers throughout North America for the past 28 years. JVI Solutions’...
MARIETTA, GA

