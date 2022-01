Three men who were arrested in Marietta more than five years ago will each spend time behind bars for their roles in a string of violent armed robberies in Georgia and Texas. Tyvonne Wiley, 25, of Marietta, was found guilty by a jury in May 2021 on multiple charges related to the series of robberies, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia Kurt Erskine said in a news release. The other two defendants, 27-year-old Tevin Mitchell of Enid, Oklahoma, and 28-year-old Torey Starling of Marietta, each pleaded guilty to their charges.

