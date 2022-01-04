ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Ice Age’ Returns With ‘Adventures of Buck Wild’ Trailer

By Matt Singer
ScreenCrush
ScreenCrush
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Among the many, many properties Disney acquired in its purchase of Fox was the Ice Age franchise. It might not be one of the highest-profile franchises in animation, but over the course of five movies, the series grossed over $6 billion in theaters. So Disney continuing the series is a no-brainer,...

