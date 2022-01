An ex-employee is suing a litter enforcement firm, claiming he was sacked for blowing the whistle after allegedly being told to target ethnic minorities with fines.Gary Forrester, 39, told an employment tribunal staff were under “daily threat” of being fired if they did not issue enough fixed penalty notices (FPNs) and were told to go after minorities because they were unlikely to challenge penalties and were less inclined to understand UK law.In a witness statement provided to the tribunal, the former team manager, who was stationed in the London borough of Barnet, said his boss issued the order after becoming...

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO