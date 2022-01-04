Tristan Thompson Apologizes to Khloé Kardashian After Paternity Test Reveals He Fathered Maralee Nichols' Child

Jason Miller, Getty Images

Tristan Thompson is apologizing to Khloe Kardashian after a paternity test revealed that he is now a father of three.

Khloe shares a daughter with ex-boyfriend Thompson who was recently taken to court to prove that he is indeed the father of a baby boy that was conceived with another woman earlier this year while he was reportedly still dating Kardashian.

According to multiple reports, fitness model Maralee Nichols gave birth to a son on December 1 and claimed the baby had been conceived with the NBA star while celebrating his birthday in Houston back in March 2021.

Tristan, who has notoriously been in an on/off relationship (due to his infidelity) with Kardashian, was said to be back on with Khloe at the time.

Nichols sued Thompson for child support, but he denied her claims—saying that her “intention all along [was] to try to achieve some sort of notoriety and gain for herself in this lawsuit.” Nichols responded by breaking her silence and revealing details of her relationship with Tristan via E! News.

According to Nichols, she had no idea Tristan was still with Khloe because he described his status as “single and co-parenting” when they met back in 2020.

She also released alleged text messages between her and Thompson where he reportedly requested that she terminate the pregnancy.

I would never have gotten involved with Tristan if I thought he was in a relationship. I am choosing to embrace being a mother and doing the best I can for my son. I do not want any further media attention, nor do I want a romantic relationship with Tristan. My goal is to raise our son in a safe, healthy, loving and private environment.

Well, the results are in and Tristan IS the father of Nichols son. He posted a public apology to Khloe Kardashian via his Instagram stories on Monday.

Instagram, Tristan Thompson

Tristan and Khloe split up for good over the summer last year, but Thompson and Kardashian also had a huge public split back in February 2019 after it was revealed that he was involved in a cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner’s former best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Even after that, Khloe gave Tristan another shot back in July 2020.

Instagram, Tristan Thompson

Khloe has not made any public comment in the wake of Tristan’s public apology, but back when news of Nichol’s pregnancy broke, she was reportedly “upset to find out that he cheated again,” and “couldn’t believe that he was going to be a dad again.”

Social media, on the other hand, has not remained silent at all.

Thompson is now a father of three as he also has a son with another woman.