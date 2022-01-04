ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tristan Thompson Apologizes to Khloé Kardashian After Paternity Test Reveals He Fathered Maralee Nichols' Child

By DJ Digital
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lXJcS_0dcQwfbD00
Jason Miller, Getty Images

Tristan Thompson is apologizing to Khloe Kardashian after a paternity test revealed that he is now a father of three.

Khloe shares a daughter with ex-boyfriend Thompson who was recently taken to court to prove that he is indeed the father of a baby boy that was conceived with another woman earlier this year while he was reportedly still dating Kardashian.

According to multiple reports, fitness model Maralee Nichols gave birth to a son on December 1 and claimed the baby had been conceived with the NBA star while celebrating his birthday in Houston back in March 2021.

Tristan, who has notoriously been in an on/off relationship (due to his infidelity) with Kardashian, was said to be back on with Khloe at the time.

Nichols sued Thompson for child support, but he denied her claims—saying that her “intention all along [was] to try to achieve some sort of notoriety and gain for herself in this lawsuit.” Nichols responded by breaking her silence and revealing details of her relationship with Tristan via E! News.

According to Nichols, she had no idea Tristan was still with Khloe because he described his status as “single and co-parenting” when they met back in 2020.

She also released alleged text messages between her and Thompson where he reportedly requested that she terminate the pregnancy.

I would never have gotten involved with Tristan if I thought he was in a relationship. I am choosing to embrace being a mother and doing the best I can for my son. I do not want any further media attention, nor do I want a romantic relationship with Tristan. My goal is to raise our son in a safe, healthy, loving and private environment.

Well, the results are in and Tristan IS the father of Nichols son. He posted a public apology to Khloe Kardashian via his Instagram stories on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=128YZc_0dcQwfbD00
Instagram, Tristan Thompson

Tristan and Khloe split up for good over the summer last year, but Thompson and Kardashian also had a huge public split back in February 2019 after it was revealed that he was involved in a cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner’s former best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Even after that, Khloe gave Tristan another shot back in July 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HuQtz_0dcQwfbD00
Instagram, Tristan Thompson

Khloe has not made any public comment in the wake of Tristan’s public apology, but back when news of Nichol’s pregnancy broke, she was reportedly “upset to find out that he cheated again,” and “couldn’t believe that he was going to be a dad again.”

Social media, on the other hand, has not remained silent at all.

Thompson is now a father of three as he also has a son with another woman.

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Lamar Odom Reveals He Left Taraji P. Henson Because He "Fell In Love" With Khloe Kardashian In Resurfaced Interview

Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian's relationship was a messy one, to say the very least. Fans of the reality stars may have seen the couple's tumultuous union play out on their TV series, or in the tabloids, but a 2019 interview given by the professional basketball player has unveiled some new information that's taken many people by surprise.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake Allegedly Slept With Kylie Jenner Behind Travis Scott's Back, Says Tristan Thompson's Alleged BM

Tristan Thompson's alleged infidelity has (once again...) opened up a can of worms for the Kardashian family. A woman named Maralee Nichols came forward a few days ago, claiming that she is the mother of one of Tristan's kids. This came as a shock to pop culture fanatics, who believed, alongside Khloé Kardashian, that the basketball star would finally be faithful to her. It turns out that apparently, he was unable to keep it in his pants again and, this time, he may have spread a massive family secret that Kylie Jenner, Drake, and plenty of others likely didn't want in the headlines.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Tristan Thompson
Person
Khloe Kardashian
Person
Jordyn Woods
Person
Jesus Christ
shefinds

Khloé Kardashian Just Dropped The Most Heartbreaking Bombshell About Her Break-Up With Tristan Thompson—SO Sad!

Khloé Kardashian has finally broken her silence regarding the news that her on/off boyfriend Tristan Thompson – who is also the father to her three-year-old daughter, True – fathered a child with another woman while they were still together. It’s currently being alleged that 31-year-old personal trainer Maralee Nichols gave birth to the 30-year-old Sacramento Kings player’s son on December 2nd, after the pair were intimate on his 30th birthday in March earlier this year.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Khloé Kardashian shows off her natural curls in ab-baring photos

Khloé Kardashian is embracing her curls. The 37-year-old reality star rocked her natural hair texture for a series of Instagram photos Thursday. She posed for a couple close-up shots of her voluminous ‘do, before showing off her abs in her brand’s Good American Classic ‘90s Tank ($45) and a pair of unzipped jeans.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paternity#Nba
In Style

Khloé Kardashian and Her Daughter True Twinned in Sparkly Silver Dresses on Christmas Eve

At this point, it's tradition for Khloé Kardashian and her daughter, True Thompson, to wear matching outfits to the family's annual Christmas Eve party. For her very first Christmas, True coordinated with her mom in a white tutu and a rhinestone-encrusted top, and the following year, the mother-daughter duo opted for festive gold looks. They skipped the custom all together in 2020, but were back at it this year, twinning in sparkly silver dresses.
CELEBRITIES
People

RHOM: Larsa Pippen Claims Estranged Husband Scottie Pippen Once Called Her Ex Malik Beasley a 'Loser'

Larsa Pippen revealed her former husband, Scottie Pippen, has not shied away from sharing his opinions about her love life. On Thursday's episode of The Real Housewives of Miami, Larsa, 47, teared up while addressing her former marriage during a conversation with costar Lisa Hochstein. The emotional moment occurred as Larsa discussed her desire to sell her family's longtime home, which she called a "sad" occasion.
RELATIONSHIPS
Life and Style Weekly

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Fears for Family’s Safety After Filing Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

Kylie Jenner filed a restraining order against an alleged stalker who came to her home multiple times amid her second pregnancy, Life & Style can confirm. “I have suffered and continue to suffer, emotional distress,” Jenner, 24, said in the court documents obtained by Life & Style, adding that she is “fearful for my safety and for the safety of my family.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
38K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy