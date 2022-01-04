ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021 NFL Playoff scenarios for Week 18

By Itoro Umontuen
 4 days ago
The most wonderful time of the year is now in the rear-view mirror, but not for NFL fans! The last week of the NFL season is devoted to division match-ups and the various playoff scenarios. Regrettably, the Atlanta Falcons were eliminated from playoff contention after a 29-15 loss against the Buffalo Bills. However, they can play spoiler! If the Dirty Birds can beat the New Orleans Saints this week, the Saints will be eliminated from playoff possibilities. However, if the Saints beat the Falcons and the Los Angeles Rams beat the San Francisco 49ers, the Saints will secure a playoff spot.

Here is the complete playoff picture:

AFC

CLINCHED (5 of 7):

  • Cincinnati Bengals – AFC North division title
  • Kansas City Chiefs – AFC West division title
  • Tennessee Titans – AFC South division title
  • Buffalo Bills – playoff berth
  • New England Patriots – playoff berth

BALTIMORE RAVENS (8-8 ) (vs. Pittsburgh (8-7-1), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Baltimore clinches playoff berth with:

  1. BAL win + LAC loss + IND loss + MIA loss or tie

BUFFALO BILLS (10-6 ) (vs. New York Jets (4-12), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)

Buffalo clinches AFC East division title with:

  1. BUF win OR
  2. NE loss OR
  3. BUF tie + NE tie

CINCINNATI BENGALS (10-6 ) (at Cleveland (7-9), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Cincinnati clinches AFC’s No. 1 seed, only first-round bye and homefield advantage with:

  1. CIN win + TEN loss + KC loss + NE loss or tie OR
  2. CIN win + TEN loss + KC loss + BUF win

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (9-7 ) (at Jacksonville (2-14), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Indianapolis clinches playoff berth with:

  1. IND win or tie OR
  2. LAC loss + BAL-PIT tie OR
  3. LAC loss + PIT loss + MIA win

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (11-5 ) (at Denver (7-9), Saturday, 4:30 PM ET, ESPN/ABC)

Kansas City clinches AFC’s No. 1 seed, only first-round bye and homefield advantage with:

  1. KC win + TEN loss or tie OR
  2. KC tie + TEN loss

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (9-7 ) (vs. Los Angeles Chargers (9-7), Sunday night, 8:20 PM ET, NBC)

Las Vegas clinches playoff berth with:

  1. LV win OR
  2. LV tie + IND loss OR
  3. IND loss + PIT loss or tie

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (9-7 ) (at Las Vegas (9-7), Sunday night, 8:20 PM ET, NBC)

Los Angeles Chargers clinch playoff berth with:

  1. LAC win or tie

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (10-6 ) (at Miami (8-8), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)

New England clinches AFC’s No. 1 seed, only first-round bye and homefield advantage with:

  1. NE win + BUF loss or tie + KC loss + TEN loss

New England clinches AFC East division title with:

  1. NE win + BUF loss or tie OR
  2. NE tie + BUF loss

PITTSBURGH STEELERS (8-7-1 ) (at Baltimore (8-8), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Pittsburgh clinches playoff berth with:

  1. PIT win + IND loss + LV-LAC game does not end in a tie

TENNESSEE TITANS (11-5 ) (at Houston (4-12), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Tennessee clinches AFC’s No. 1 seed, only first-round bye and homefield advantage with:

  1. TEN win OR
  2. TEN tie + KC loss or tie OR
  3. KC loss + CIN loss or tie + NE loss or tie OR
  4. KC loss + CIN loss or tie + BUF win
NFC

CLINCHED (6 of 7):

  • Green Bay Packers – NFC North division title, No. 1 seed, only first-round bye and homefield advantage
  • Dallas Cowboys – NFC East division title
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers – NFC South division title
  • Arizona Cardinals – playoff berth
  • Los Angeles Rams – playoff berth
  • Philadelphia Eagles – playoff berth

ARIZONA CARDINALS (11-5 ) (vs. Seattle (6-10), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Arizona clinches NFC West division title with:

  1. ARI win + LAR loss

LOS ANGELES RAMS (12-4 ) (vs. San Francisco (9-7), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

Los Angeles Rams clinch NFC West division title with:

  1. LAR win or tie OR
  2. ARI loss or tie

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (8-8 ) (at Atlanta (7-9), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

New Orleans clinches playoff berth with:

  1. NO win + SF loss

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (9-7 ) (at Los Angeles Rams (12-4), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, FOX)

San Francisco clinches playoff berth with:

  1. SF win or tie OR
  2. NO loss or tie

