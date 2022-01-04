ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Everton confirm the £10m signing of highly-rated Rangers defender Nathan Patterson on a five-and-a-half year deal... as the club continue to back under-fire boss Rafa Benitez with transfer funds this month

By Dominic King
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Nathan Patterson has vowed to help lead Everton out of the doldrums after becoming their second signing of the transfer window.

Rangers received a club record £12million for the Scotland right back and that fee could increase by as much as 25 per cent in add-ons if Patterson's time on Merseyside is a success.

The 20-year-old has signed a deal until June 2027, following the addition of Ukraine left back Vitaliy Mykolenko last weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cReey_0dcQwM1W00
Scotland defender Nathan Patterson has completed a £10m move from Rangers to Everton

Everton have endured a torturous season, picking up just six points from their last 12 games, and much is riding on Saturday's trip to Hull in the FA Cup. Patterson, though, is adamant he has moved to a club with untapped potential.

'I'm over the moon to sign for Everton,' he said. 'It was an easy choice. This is a massive club.

'We aren't in the place we want to be right now but we can definitely get there with the talent in the changing room and staff here. I have full belief we can do that.

'Long term, I want to nail down a starting position and win some trophies to make the fans proud.'

Rangers had two previous offers for Patterson rejected by Rangers. However, Rafa Benitez's final bid was enough to secure the services of the highly sought after defender.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14nvkn_0dcQwM1W00
The 20-year-old right back has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract at Goodison Park
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PxE2C_0dcQwM1W00
Patterson (right) has committed his future to the Premier League side until at least June 2027

Patterson - who joined the Rangers academy system at eight years old - will wear the No 3 shirt at Everton and said he was looking forward to linking up with Benitez.

'I'm really looking forward to working under the manager and with my team-mates. I have met most of them already and everyone has made me feel so welcome,' he said.

'I've had a good conversation with [club captain] Seamus [Coleman]. I am really looking forward to learning from him and working together.

'That is why I am here: to learn and get better as a player and, hopefully, win things and do well for the club. If I am working alongside Seamus that is definitely going to happen.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y3oci_0dcQwM1W00
Rangers had two previous offers for Patterson rejected by Rangers. However, Rafa Benitez's final bid was enough to see them let go of the highly sought after defender in January
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EO9lW_0dcQwM1W00
Patterson has becomes the club's second signing of the January transfer window following the arrival of £17.5million defender Vitaliy Mykolenko from Dynamo Kiev (pictured) 

Patterson will look to establish himself as a regular first-team player after making his senior Rangers debut in January 2020.

During his time in Glasgow, Patterson helped his boyhood club win the Scottish Premiership title last season with an unbeaten record.

He also caught the attention of several Premier League giants due to his incredible height (6ft 1in) and electrifying pace.

Patterson has shown he is capable of not only performing on the domestic stage but also the international stage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qBlOE_0dcQwM1W00
Patterson caught Everton's attention at Rangers due to his height and his electrifying speed 

The youngster made his international bow in June last year and went on to score against Moldova in November.

'It is really exciting to come to a club that has huge talent in the team. I am going to work my socks off and hopefully I can do well with them in training and in games,' he continued.

'It was also great for me knowing the manager really wanted me here and that made my decision. When a club really wants you, it makes your mind up early on.

'I wanted to come here from the very start. I'm delighted to be here and really looking forward to playing in front of the fans at Goodison. '

