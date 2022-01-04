ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Michael Eisner Sells Topps Trading Cards to Fanatics

By Alex Weprin
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YP4fD_0dcQvtfw00

Former Walt Disney Co. CEO Michael Eisner is selling Topps, the trading card and collectibles company that he bought in 2007 through his Tornante Company.

Topps is selling its trading card business to Fanatics, the sports merchandise and memorabilia giant, in a deal valued at $500 million, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Topps also has a confectionary business (which produces candy like Bazooka bubble gum and Ring Pop), which is not part of the sale.

Eisner had tried to take Topps public via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) last year, but that $1.3 billion deal collapsed after Fanatics quietly secured the trading card rights to Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association. Topps had held MLB trading card rights for 70 years, and also produces cards for Major League Soccer, Bundesliga, Formula 1, Star Wars and other sports and entertainment brands.

The Wall Street Journal reported at the time that Topps was “blindsided” by the move and that Eisner had a “brief, heated” phone call with MLB commissioner Rob Manfred after the deal was announced.

While Eisner was at Disney, the entertainment giant founded the Anaheim Ducks NHL team, and acquired the Anaheim Angels baseball team, though both teams were sold in the early 2000s. Eisner’s successor, Bob Iger, is also a self-professed sports fan, and has reportedly expressed interest in pursuing ownership of an NBA team, should such an opportunity ever become available.

Comments / 2

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘In the Heat of the Night’ Star Lee Grant Remembers Sidney Poitier: “He Was Ahead of Everybody”

In excerpts from an interview, actress and Oscar-winning filmmaker Lee Grant reflects on the legacy of Sidney Poitier, her In the Heat of the Night (1967) co-star, who died this week at age 94. Grant also directed an American Masters documentary on Poitier in 2000. Sidney was ahead of everybody. He broke the mold as an actor and as a Black actor. Since he was from the islands, he had no sense of his not being equal. He had an urgency, a life urgency — going from the islands to Florida, where they told him to go to the back of the...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Fast & Furious’ Director Justin Lin Shoots for $7 Million Sale of Celeb-Pedigreed Loft

Taiwanese-born American filmmaker Justin Lin has listed a multilevel live-work loft atop a converted factory complex in downtown Los Angeles with an asking price of $7 million. The celebrated film director, who has helmed a handful of the blockbuster Fast & Furious films, including 2021’s F9, which grossed almost three quarters of a billion bucks in worldwide box office, as well as the next two upcoming installments of the seemingly endless franchise, hopes to turns an impressive profit on the cavernous loft that he scooped up in 2012 for $2.6 million from architecture savvy actor, artist and provocateur Vincent Gallo. So the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Sinead O’Connor’s 17-Year-Old Son Has Died After Being Reported Missing

Sinead O’Connor’s 17-year-old son, Shane, was found dead in Ireland on Friday after the Irish singer-songwriter notified authorities that he had gone missing. Police said the missing person case was closed after a body was found in the eastern coastal town of Bray, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) south of Dublin. O’Connor posted on Twitter that her son, “the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby, I love you so much. Please be at peace.” Earlier, the 55-year-old singer had appealed to her son on social media not to harm himself. She noted that he had been hospitalized following two suicide attempts. Shane was one of O’Connor’s four children. His father was Irish musician Donal Lunny. O’Connor first became famous for her arresting 1990 cover of the Prince song “Nothing Compares 2 U.” She emerged from an abusive family in Ireland and has been candid about her own struggles with mental illness.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Iger
Person
Michael Eisner
Person
Rob Manfred
CNBC

Watch CNBC's full interview with Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin following Topps acquisition

Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin sits down with CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to break down the company's estimated $500 million acquisition of Topps' trading cards business. Rubin explains why the deal was a "win-win" for the companies and how Fanatics plans to continue with the Topps brand. "Topps is the best brand in trading cards," Rubin tells CNBC. "Collectors love the brand."
BUSINESS
touringplans.com

Theme Park Enjoyment Index for DECEMBER 2021 (Christmas at UOR, Soarin’ Over Home Depot, Michael Eisner back at Disney?)

The Theme Park Enjoyment Index (TPEI) is a monthly look at the events that have made an impact, both positive and negative, in this wild world of theme parks we all love so much. We’ll assign each piece of news a positive or negative number, tally it all up at the end and chart it. The range goes from 0-100 with 0 being Stitch’s Supersonic Celebration while a perfect score of 100 would be Pandora: The World of Avatar.
LIFESTYLE
The Hollywood Reporter

Whoopi Goldberg Says Breakthrough COVID-19 Diagnosis “Could Have Been Much Worse”

After the announcement that she tested positive for COVID-19, Whoopi Goldberg offered an update during Wednesday’s episode of The View. Goldberg explained that she had already begun distancing herself after being exposed to someone who had tested positive for COVID-19. She later learned that she was positive when she tested before returning to The View after holiday break. “It was a shock because I’m triple-vaxxed. I haven’t been anywhere, I haven’t done anything,” she said to her fellow co-hosts. “But that’s the thing about the Omicron [variant], you just don’t know where it is, who’s got it, who’s passing it.” She added, “It’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trading Card#Anaheim Angels#Angels Baseball#Walt Disney Co#Tornante Company#Fanatics#Major League Baseball#Major League Soccer#Formula 1#The Wall Street Journal#The Anaheim Ducks Nhl#Nba
The Hollywood Reporter

Keanu Reeves’ Latest Act of Generosity: Treating Friends, Family and Co-Workers to San Fran Getaway for ‘Matrix’ Premiere

One needn’t search far or wide to find examples of Keanu Reeves’ generosity. As one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars, the 57-year-old is said to be generous with his good fortunes, donating millions to charity and regularly coming through with impressive wrap gifts. (He doled out Harley-Davidson motorcycles to members of The Matrix Reloaded stunt team, and, more recently gifted Rolex Submariner watches to his stunt crew on the forthcoming John Wick: Chapter 4.) THR has learned that Reeves continued the selfless streak to mark the debut of his return to form as Neo on Lana Wachowski’s The Matrix Resurrections for...
ADVOCACY
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: Female Spy Action Pic ‘The 355’ Struggling Amid Omicron Surge

The star-packed female spy action pic The 355 is flailing in its box office debut, grossing $1.7 million from 3,145 theaters on Friday for a projected opening in the $4 million range. The movie’s poor showing comes as a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the highly infectious omicron variant further spooks older female moviegoers, the target demo for The 355. Simon Kinberg directs the film, which stars Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Fan Bingbing, Diane Kruger and Lupita Nyong’o. Poor reviews also aren’t helping. Audiences liked it more, giving the movie a B+ CinemaScore. The 355, a passion project for Chastain, is from...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ben Affleck Says Shooting ‘Justice League’ Was the “Worst Experience”

Ben Affleck would apparently like to lock his Justice League memories away in a hidden cave. During an interview with the Los Angeles Times that published online on Friday, the 49-year-old Oscar winner was asked about difficult times in his recent past. Among the moments he discussed was his 2017 announcement that he would no longer direct The Batman, the Matt Reeves-helmed film that will now mark Robert Pattinson’s debut as the title superhero. After Affleck explained he has come to the realization that he should focus on career choices that make himself happy, rather than trying to please others, he continued,...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Peter Bogdanovich, Oscar-Nominated Director and Champion of Hollywood’s Golden Age, Dies at 82

Peter Bogdanovich, the Oscar-nominated writer-director of The Last Picture Show whose career, which also included hits like What’s Up, Doc? and Paper Moon, put him on a path toward living up to the example of those like Orson Welles and John Ford he so lionized, has died. He was 82. Bogdanovich died shortly after midnight Thursday of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles, his daughter Antonia Bogdanovich told The Hollywood Reporter. Bogdanovich, whose ever-present horn-rimmed glasses and ascot imbued him with a professorial air as he recounted the Hollywood lore he relished, catapulted to A-list status with his second film, The Last Picture Show (1971). The black-and-white...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Topps
NewsBreak
Disney
The Hollywood Reporter

Larry Gerbrandt, Veteran Media and Entertainment Research Analyst, Dies at 69

Larry Gerbrandt, a veteran research analyst, valuation expert and consultant for media and entertainment companies, died Thursday in his sleep at his home in Aromas, Calif., a family spokesman said. He was 69. Gerbrandt worked for such companies as Paul Kagan’s Kagan World Media as a senior analyst and senior vice president in its entertainment division; AlixPartners, where he led its entertainment consulting and litigation support practice; and Nielsen Analytics, for which he authored studies on the future of on-demand content over broadband and wireless networks. More recently, he co-founded Media Valuation Partners, a custom research, litigation support and valuation practice. Gerbrandt also served as a valuation expert for Disney in its landmark Katzenberg v. Disney suit that was settled in 1999, and he testified in rate-setting proceedings involving music performing rights organizations, Library of Congress copyright arbitration tribunals and FCC cable network carriage disputes. He wrote a “Media Math” column for The Hollywood Reporter before its relaunch as a weekly in late 2010 and was a member of the board of directors of the INSP cable network. Survivors include his wife, Margo; children Ryan (and his wife, Leslie) and Lauren (and her husband, Ethan); and grandchildren Nathan, Anistyn, Grayson and Wyatt.
AROMAS, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

The 7 Best Jewelry Trends Inspired by Spring 2022 Runways

The last couple years of loungewear uniforms and minimalist accessories have inspired everyone lately to go bold with their wardrobe — and that includes jewelry. While dainty chains and layered strands have been among the most enduring jewelry trends, bold bijoux are back in 2022. Continuing the trends seen on fall 2021 runways and red carpets (including the Met Gala and Grammys), chunky accoutrements and retro jewelry punctuated the spring/summer 2022 shows. See: supersized cocktail rings at Dior and Givenchy; door-knocker earrings at Etro, Versace and Carolina Herrera; and maximalist chains on necks, earlobes and waists at Balmain, Givenchy, Tom Ford...
APPAREL
The Hollywood Reporter

Will Box Office Scuttle ‘Matrix’ Reboot Possibilities?

In the days before the U.S. premiere of The Matrix Resurrections in San Francisco on Dec. 18, rumors began swirling that the movie was part of a new trilogy. There were whispers that back-to-back shoots could happen and that a spinoff series based on a character named Bugs, a breakout in the movie played by Jessica Henwick, was in the works for HBO Max. Henwick said she’d be up for more Matrix should the opportunity present itself. “I loved playing Bugs,” she told The Hollywood Reporter at the premiere. “I would love to see where she goes. I think she’s validated...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Denzel Washington, Harry Belafonte and Ted Sarandos Lead Tributes to Sidney Poitier, “One of Hollywood’s Greatest Legends”

Hollywood is honoring the life and legacy of Sidney Poitier, whose death was announced on Friday. He was 94. The noble actor used his decades-long career — and distinction as one of Hollywood’s earliest Black box office stars and a history-making Oscar winner — to break down barriers for fellow Black Hollywood talents. The multihyphenate, who arrived in Hollywood in his early 20s, appeared in more than 40 films and was at one point considered American’s most recognizable Black actor, frequently turned down projects due to their racist stereotypes and cliches during a time when roles for Black performers were limited. Poitier...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sidney Poitier, Regal Star of the Big Screen, Dies at 94

Sidney Poitier, the noble leading man whose work in such films as No Way Out, Lilies of the Field and In the Heat of the Night paved the way for minority actors and actresses everywhere, has died. He was 94. His death was confirmed Friday by the press secretary for the Bahamas’ deputy prime minister. Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Davis announced that the Bahamian flag is being hung at half-mast in the country as well as at the nation’s various embassies around the globe. In his statement, the prime minister celebrated “the life of a...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sidney Poitier: His 12 Best Roles

Sidney Poitier has died at the age of 94, it was announced Friday, but the graceful and regal actor left behind a lifetime of legendary roles. As Hollywood’s first Black movie star, and the first Black man to win the Oscar for best actor, Poitier was nominated for 40 awards and won 26. He also directed and produced many titles across a multidecade career. Here are 12 of Poitier’s most memorable performances. No Way Out (1950) Like many of the films Poitier starred in, No Way Out was a film that touched on racial relations and tensions between Blacks and whites. In his feature film debut,...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Tatum O’Neal, Guillermo del Toro, Barbra Streisand Pay Tribute to Peter Bogdanovich: “Champion of Cinema”

Many in Hollywood were deeply saddened over the news of Peter Bogdanovich’s death on Thursday and took to social media to pay tribute to the late director. The Oscar-nominated writer-director of The Last Picture Show; What’s Up, Doc?; and Paper Moon died shortly after midnight Thursday of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles, his daughter Antonia Bogdanovich told The Hollywood Reporter. He was 82. Bogdanovich’s The Last Picture Show (1971) earned eight Academy Awards nominations — including directing and adapted screenplay (shared with Larry McMurtry) for him — and won supporting actor awards for Cloris Leachman and Ben Johnson. The Last Picture Show star Jeff Bridges paid...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

“Heartbroken” Norman Jewison Remembers Sidney Poitier After 50 Years of Friendship

In the Heat of the Night director Norman Jewison is sharing his emotional memories of Sidney Poitier following the trailblazing Hollywood actor’s death Thursday at the age of 94. “I was heartbroken. I knew he wasn’t well,” Jewison, 95, tells The Hollywood Reporter as he recalls an over-50-year friendship with Poitier and his wife, Joanna Shimkus. As a young Canadian director, Jewison hired Poitier as the lead role for 1967’s In the Heat of the Night, a low-budget drama set in the South about a Black police detective from Philadelphia who gets caught up in a murder investigation. It went on to...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy