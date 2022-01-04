ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Pegasus Contemporary Ballet Takes Flight over DFW

By Amy Bishop
artsandculturetx.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Texas has a new ballet company, but don’t expect a production of Swan Lake or The Nutcracker. “I love those ballets; I’ve performed them as a professional,” says Diana Crowder, Artistic Director and Founder of Pegasus Contemporary Ballet. “But I think that our calling and our vision is really more...

artsandculturetx.com

Comments / 0

Related
artsandculturetx.com

Casting Light on Houston Ballet’s 2022 Lineup

The second part of Houston Ballet’s 2021-2022 season features productions that reflect the wide-ranging talents and skills of the company’s dancers. These range from the technical and musical requirements of Balanchine’s dazzling plotless ballet, Jewels, to the acting demands of Artistic Director Stanton Welch’s oldest full-length ballet, Madame Butterfly, and the versatility necessary for a contemporary program like Pretty Things featuring choreography by Jorma Elo, Christopher Bruce and Trey McIntyre.
THEATER & DANCE
artsandculturetx.com

Their Stories: Spring 2022 Season at Ballet Austin

Ballet Austin’s spring season at the Long Center for the Performing Arts is composed of a mix of comedic, contemporary and canonical ballets that range from Artistic Director Stephen Mills’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream (February 11-13), to Her Stories (April 1-3) with unique works by three female choreographers, to the traditional Swan Lake (May 6-8).
THEATER & DANCE
Santafe New Mexican.com

Gary Oakley at Vivo Contemporary

Inspired by the concepts of birth, renewal, and activation as it relates to an artist’s studio practice, the artists at Vivo Contemporary present Awakenings, a show that explores the moment of clarity that comes with the meeting of the conscious and unconscious during the creative process. The exhibit features works in a variety of mediums, including painting, glass, mosaic, and mixed media. Artists include Gary Oakley, Norma Alonzo, Ann Laser, and Laurinda Stockwell.
VISUAL ART
nobhillgazette.com

Parties: Ballet Bliss

On a rainy Sunday afternoon, December 12, the San Francisco Ballet’s Nutcracker Benefit Luncheon: Land of Dreams triumphantly returned to Zellerbach Rehearsal Hall (with superb pas de duex support from Tiffany & Co. and First Republic Bank). Excited kiddos in tutu inspired and velvet holiday ensembles, many accessorized by patent leather Mary Janes, celebrated the magical day — organized by event cochairs Kelsey Lamond and Sapna Boze — with a preperformance lunch, sweet treats and family-friendly activities. And these sugar plum fairies raised more than $500K for the ballet’s public school education programs. Even Santa made the scene, leading umbrella-shielded revelers from lunch to the War Memorial Opera House.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
StyleCaster

Sidney Poitier’s Daughter Died 3 Years Before Him—Meet His 6 Kids

He may have been one of the greatest actors of Hollywood’s Golden Age, but to Sidney Poitier’s kids, he was just their dad. Poitier was the father of six daughters from two marriages. He shared four daughters—Beverly, Pamela, Sherri and Gina—with his first wife, Juanita Hardy, whom he was married to from 1950 to 1965. He had two daughters—Anika and Sydney—with his second wife, Joanna Shimkus, whom he was married to from 1976 until his death in 2022. Poitier, who became the first Black man to win the Oscar for Best actor in 1964, died on the evening of January 6, 2022....
RELATIONSHIPS
Essence

Sidney Poitier Was The Ultimate #GirlDad: Meet His Six Daughters

"My kids are quite intelligent—all six of them." While the loss of Sidney Poitier is sad and not the way anyone wanted to start the new year, admirers of the 94-year-old can find solace in the fact that he lived a very full life. Not only was Poitier a trailblazing actor and history maker with his Oscar win in 1964, but behind the cameras, he was a proud father of six girls: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who passed in 2018), Anika and Sydney. The first four were from his first marriage to Juanita Hardy, which lasted from 1950 to 1965. The last pair came from his marriage to Joanna Shimkus, his wife until the end of his life. Anika and Sydney, whom he was most seen with at events, have both had notable careers in Hollywood (Sydney is a well-known actress, Anika has done a lot of directing).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
getitforless.info

JEAN-MICHEL BASQUIAT EXHIBITION: KING PLEASURE

Jean-Michel Basquiat’s contributions to the history of art and his explorations of multifaceted cultural phenomena––including music, the Black experience, pop culture, Black American sports figures, literature, and other sources––will be showcased through immersive environments providing unique insight into the late artist’s creative life and his singular voice that propelled a social and cultural narrative that continues to this day.
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

ICA London Names Bengi Ünsal as New Director Amid ‘Rebalancing of Multidisciplinary Program’

The Institute of Contemporary Arts in London has named Bengi Ünsal as its next director, to take over in March after Stefan Kalmár, who recently completed a five-year stint. Ünsal is the first new director appointed under the chairmanship of artist Wolfgang Tillmans, and will take over the institution in the midst of what a press release describes as a “rebalancing of its multidisciplinary program across all arts, all media, and all spaces” during its 75th anniversary. In addition to the ICA’s focus art, film, and education, Bengi will commission “a broader range of live performances” while also expanding nighttime...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contemporary Dance#Ballet Company#Ballet Dancers#Performing#Musical Theater#Verdigris Ensemble
Santafe New Mexican.com

Francis DiFronzo at Evoke Contemporary

Nostalgia for the post-industrial American landscape is tinged with mystery and sadness in the paintings of Francis DiFronzo. Trains and boats are prominent elements in his compositions, but they lie in disuse, ravaged by time and the elements, offering a striking contrast to the often idyllic Western landscapes that surround them. DiFronzo renders his subjects with a convincing three-dimensional appearance by using the time-honored techniques of trompe l’oeil. He joins artists Jay Bailey and Jeremy Mann for Crossroads, an exhibition of three artists’ diverse interpretations of landscape. The opening reception is at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31, and the show continues through Feb. 19. Masks are required.
VISUAL ART
seoulbeats.com

For Your Viewing Pleasure: Dreams Take Flight

Welcome back to another instalment of For Your Viewing Pleasure, where we take time out of the week to curate a set of photos from the K-pop landscape. Fashion and photography are two art forms that come together to capture moments of beauty. In this series of snapshots, stylish lighting effects align with statement sartorial choices to create a dreamscape of dazzling looks. Jimin of BTS and Twice‘s Sana wear simple monochrome pieces elevated by the use of movement and CGI. Meanwhile, solo artist Woodz is caught in a moment of stillness, fragmented by the droplets of water that mirror his reflection. As IVE’s Jang Won-young wears a matching set in sparkling silver, actress Han Ji-min is elegant and ethereal in rose-pink tulle. A special mention goes to YoonA’s shoot for Allure, and the combination of a slouchy beanie, beribboned heels and a cute graphic tee creating the perfect outfit for a day lost in daydreams. Flick through these photos to find your favourite look.
PHOTOGRAPHY
CentralTrack

What’s Going On With These DFW Venues?

From Rebrands To Expansions, Here Are Eight DFW Music Venues That Are Going Through Big Changes. To get yourself ready for the new year, get used to calling your favorite DFW venues by a different name and welcome new spaces for live music. Some historical spaces see a new chapter...
DALLAS, TX
PennLive.com

New York City Ballet cancels ‘Nutcracker’ performances over coronavirus vases

NEW YORK (AP) — Remaining performances of “The Nutcracker” ballet have been canceled due to positive tests for coronavirus, the New York City Ballet announced Tuesday. The famed ballet by George Balanchine, a staple of the winter performing arts season in New York, was scheduled to present performances through Sunday at Lincoln Center’s David H. Koch Theater.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
cityofredlands.org

Ballet Folklorico

Beginning folklorico dancing emphasizes cultural dances familiar in Mexican and Spanish regions. It is a great form of low-impact exercises, simplified movements, and easy turns. It teaches teamwork, poise , and confidence. Lear all the beautiful steps and traditions of the folklorico dancing style. No prior experience needed just a love for dance.
REDLANDS, CA
Whiskey Riff

Miranda Lambert’s ‘Marfa Tapes’ Documentary Is Coming To Paramount+

Miranda Lambert and her Marfa Tapes companions, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram, are headed to Paramount+, the home of Yellowstone prequel, 1883. The trio released a stunning collection of songs last year, recorded live during a trip down to Marfa, Texas. Dubbed The Marfa Tapes, the process behind the album was captured for a documentary, which is now set to stream exclusively on Paramount+. “We wanted y’all to feel like you were right there with us in the creative process.” The Marfa Tapes, which is […] The post Miranda Lambert’s ‘Marfa Tapes’ Documentary Is Coming To Paramount+ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MOVIES
Art in America

Dash of Earth, Flash of Sky: Alice Trumbull Mason at Washburn Gallery

“Like ordinary everyday experience, except about two inches off the ground”—that’s the Buddhist scholar D. T. Suzuki explaining what enlightenment feels like, but he might as well be talking about the late style of Alice Trumbull Mason, the subject of a quietly superb exhibition at Washburn Gallery. Nothing she paints is all that bold or new—yellow triangle here, thin white rectangle there—but each shape is ever so slightly intensified by a mystical rightness of color and balance. Some of the time, the effect is faint enough to miss entirely, and even when you notice, it’s easy to get frustrated with...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Maryan Estate Gets Gallery Representation with Paris’s Kamel Mennour Following Retrospective

By 2021, few in the art world remembered Maryan, a painter born in Poland who during the postwar era became one of the first to explicitly contend with the horrors of the Holocaust. With a retrospective that recently opened at the Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami, Maryan has drawn newfound fascination, and now, the artist’s estate has gotten gallery representation at Kamel Mennour, which has four spaces in Paris and represents Anish Kapoor, Alicja Kwade, Philippe Parreno, Zineb Sedira, and more. “Radical and provocative, compelling and vibrant, his unclassifiable work unfolds at the crossroads of expressionism and figuration,” the gallery’s...
MUSEUMS
CentralTrack

The Memes and Internet Personalities From DFW.

How Many North Texas E-Celebrities Can You Name? Here Are Six Personalities Whose Internet Shenanigans Garnered Them A National Following. We always love to see Dallas movers and shakers getting recognized on a national and international level, whether it be music, film, food, sport or other craft areas. But there are some unsung heroes that we at Central Track have yet to take a close look at — the internet personalities.
DALLAS, TX
artsandculturetx.com

Historical Echoes: Mel Chin at UTA

Two of the central artworks in Mel Chin’s latest exhibition, Inescapable Histories, on view at the University of Texas at Arlington through March 30, are diptych paintings of a circular shape, resembling a solar body. Together they are titled, The Persistent of Emanation of Denial and Disease Waking the Enduring and Deepening Hue of Resistance, and in the artist’s description, “They have an eye-like form, responding to the Wide Awakes…an 1860s movement of [Union] soldiers offended by slavery.
ARLINGTON, TX
artsandculturetx.com

Moody Center for the Arts Celebrates Five Years of Ideas, Dialogue and Innovation

If conversation can truly rise to an art form, Rice University’s Moody Center for the Arts has proven a most creative ground for such an idea-exchanging medium. At once a teaching, collaborating, exhibition and performance venue, the Moody Center has become the multidisciplinary place for art to spark ideas, dialogue and sometimes even innovations beyond the art world.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy