Parents Arrested for Leaving 11-Year-Old Alone for Weeks Over Holidays, Authorities Say

By AJ McDougall
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
An Arizona couple has been arrested after sheriff’s deputies said they left their 11-year-old son alone at home to travel out of state. The boy had not attended school for at least two...

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

