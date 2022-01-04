Parents Arrested for Leaving 11-Year-Old Alone for Weeks Over Holidays, Authorities Say

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — Roseville police say a teenager who went missing in mid-December has been safe found in California, and two suspects have been arrested in connection to his disappearance. The 14-year-old was last seen leaving his Roseville residence on Dec. 14, but was reported missing when he did not show up for school that day. Police named the boy’s 31-year-old biological mother – whose parental rights had been terminated – as a person of interest, as she had been charged in a similar incident in Brooklyn Park in 2019. She was found in Lancaster, California, and was taken into custody with her boyfriend with the help of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. They were both arrested on kidnapping-related charges. The boy was taken into protective custody, along with another young child. The case is under investigation.

ROSEVILLE, MN ・ 7 DAYS AGO