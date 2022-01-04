Mayor Scott Spends $100,00 To Ramp Up Crime Tipline

With all of the violent crimes in Baltimore, it’s VERY clear that something major needs to happen. Water cooler talk says that stricter gun laws are needed in the city or more resources for the people in Baltimore.

In November of last year, the city has approved the use of $100,000 to the Metro Crime Stoppers hotline rewards. According to Mayor Scott’s office, they will begin this initiative. For tips, they can range on payouts from $6,000 to $8,000.

In a statement released from the Mayor’s Office to Fox 45 , they said “this initiative to increase resident participation in Baltimore’s anti-violence efforts is completely in alignment with the mayor’s violence prevention plan…specifically, regarding empowering neighborhood-based anti-violence efforts.”