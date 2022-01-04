ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We both dated a man who walked out on our families – we moved in to raise our eight kids together & we’re best friends

By Rebekah Pemberton
 4 days ago

TWO women have claimed the same man walked out on both of their families, but they ended up best friends and living together.

The two women created a TikTok video together saying how they now raise their eight kids together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hfij7_0dcQu3GY00
Two women have claimed the same man walked out on both of them - and they ended up moving in together and becoming best friends
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X3o0Q_0dcQu3GY00
The women say they co-parent their eight kids together

Explaining their unusual set-up, one said: “When we have the same baby daddy who walked out on our kids, so we move in and raise all 8 together without him.”

While it may seem less than ordinary for some people, the living arrangement has worked well for them so far.

The woman continued: “We coparented as mom and step mom for 8 years.

“Dad’s not involved anymore but we became best friends and raise them together. #teamwork.”

Many people were quick to share their thoughts on the blended family.

One said: “He created a family, he's just not in it.”

Another added: “This is so dang amazing! I hope everything goes well got you guys and those babies have an amazing childhood.”

A third wrote: “Can you imagine how much love and fun the kids will have being together like that. Two mommies with the same goals which is raising rockstars!”

And one commented: “This is beautiful wow. This is all that’s good in this universe. I love y’all.”

We shared how a woman lives next door to her ex-husband, he’s now married to her best friend and they raise their six kids together.

Previously, women share how they fell in love with our friends after divorces just like Davina McCall.

And these middle-aged best mates decided to move in together after break-ups.

