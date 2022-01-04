ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beach City, OH

Beach City Council seeking new member after Thomas resigns

By The Independent
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xuomo_0dcQu1V600

Beach City Village Council

Monday meeting

KEY ACTION: Accepted the resignations of Councilman Jack Thomas and South Lawn cemetery board member William Steinke, both effective Jan. 3.

DISCUSSION: Applications for the vacant council seat will be accepted until noon Jan. 14 at Village Hall.

Applicants will be interviewed at 6 p.m. Jan. 17 prior to the next council meeting.

Council has 30 days to appoint someone. If they are unable to appoint a new member, Mayor John Hartman will make the appointment.

Clerk-Treasurer Debra Rentsch said three residents are needed to serve on the cemetery board. Those interested should contact Rentsch at 330-756-2312.

OTHER ACTION:

  • Administered the oath to John Hartman Jr. who was elected in November to serve on council. Shawn Baltzer, Mary Beth Yoder and Hazel Bennett, council members, were administered the oath at the Dec. 20 meeting.
  • Held the first reading of a resolution to enter into a contract with Ohio Billing for the fire department. Ohio Billing would bill for emergency calls.
  • Heard from Andrew Burns of Independent Energy Consultants about natural gas aggregation. The company will prepare an agreement and all costs are paid by the gas supplier. The residents will vote on the gas aggregation proposal on the May ballot.
  • Learned the 2022 temporary appropriations are $1,045,600 in all funds.
  • Heard the new section of South Lawn Cemetery will be incorporated into the village.
  • Will hold a park and recreation committee meeting at 6 p.m. Jan. 11 in Village Hall.

FOR YOUR INFO:

  • The Red Center agreed not to charge the village for after-hours emergency utility calls. Emergency calls are answered by the Red Center.
  • The fire department responded to 335 calls in 2021 compared to 271 in 2020.

UP NEXT: Meets at 7 p.m. Jan. 17 at 105 E. Main St.

BARB LIMBACHER

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Beach City, OH
Fox News

Sidney Poitier, Oscar-winning actor, dead at 94

Sidney Poitier, the beloved Oscar-winning actor, has died. He was 94. The star's death was confirmed to Fox News on Friday by the Bahamian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office. Prime Minister of the Bahamas Philip Davis also held a press conference on Friday morning where he remembered the film icon as an "actor and film director, an entrepreneur, civil and human rights activist and, latterly, a diplomat.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Cold kills 22 stuck in cars in heavy snow at Pakistan resort

At least 22 people, including 10 children, died in a popular mountain resort town in Pakistan after being stuck in their vehicles overnight during a heavy snowstorm as temperatures plummeted, officials said Saturday. Most of the victims died of hypothermia, officials said. Among them was an Islamabad police officer and...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Hartman
CBS News

Alec Baldwin insists he is complying with cell phone search warrant

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that any suggestion he's not complying with the investigation into last fall's deadly shooting on a New Mexico film set is a lie. At issue is a search warrant for Baldwin's cell phone, which authorities hope can provide information helpful in the probe. Baldwin was holding a revolver during a rehearsal for his movie "Rust" on October 21 when it fired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding the film's director.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

317
Followers
71
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Massillon, OH from Massillon Independent.

 http://indeonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy