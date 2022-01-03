ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

29 Best Cozy New England Winter Towns

By Yankee Editors
New England Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust as foliage time transforms New England into a wondrous new landscape to explore, so, too, does winter. Yet experiencing the best of the snowy season isn’t always about being outdoors. Sometimes it’s all about finding a place that envelops you in history, scenery, and a sense of profound contentment when...

newengland.com

Comments / 0

Related
96.1 The Breeze

The Best Winter Beers Brewed in Western New York

Winter in Buffalo is made a lot better by some incredible local breweries making tasty winter beers. Our winters are cold and snowy. That's not breaking news. Now, is it as bad as the national media say it is? No not even close. Unless you live in the Southern Tier where mother nature decides every winter to plop every inch of snow. Hey, good for Kissing Bridge and the lot.
BUFFALO, NY
New England Today

Weekends with Yankee Q&A | White Mountains Guide Steve Nichipor

How does a Connecticut kid from the suburbs end up becoming one of the most prominent outdoor guides in the White Mountains of New Hampshire? “A little bit by chance,” says Steve Nichipor, director of guided programs for the Omni Mount Washington Resort in Bretton Woods. “I didn’t see much snow as a kid, and even to this day I’m enthralled by it. Watching it, playing in it—I just love it.” That’s a good thing, because today it’s his job to lead visitors from across the world into one of the most pristine winter wonderlands in the country. Here, Nichipor shares what his favorite winter action is and what the summer crowds are missing by not visiting the Whites when the snow flies. —Ian Aldrich.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Vermont State
explore-mag.com

10 Cozy Cabins, Yurts and Lodges to Stay at in Alberta This Winter

For much of the year, Alberta transforms into a winter wonderland teeming with opportunities for adventure, exploration and rejuvenation. Whether you’re seeking a rustic off-grid experience, pushing your comfort zone into the backcountry or treating yourself to some luxurious pampering, there are plenty of accommodation options that will be sure to warm the mind, body and soul.
WORLD
New England Today

A New England Old-School Skiing Sampler

The region that birthed Alpine skiing in America is still blessed with dozens of smaller, beloved ski areas with deep local roots. Here’s a sampling to get you started. Black Mountain, Jackson, NH: Classic twisting wooded trails since 1935 in the heart of the Mount Washington Valley. Stats: 45 trails; vertical drop 1,100 feet. Make It a Weekend: Jackson is famous for its miles of cross-country trails and its bounty of cozy inns. blackmt.com.
TRAVEL
New England Today

Winter Weekend at Little Lyford in Greenville, Maine

Daylight was fading fast when the Little Lyford sign finally came into view. For three solitary hours, my 10-year-old son, Calvin, and I had skied the seven-mile Hedgehog Trail, a through-the-forest course that made us feel as if we had the entirety of Maine’s North Woods to ourselves. And then, just as our bodies had started to yearn for a warm cabin and a hot meal, our destination was at last within reach.
GREENVILLE, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England Town#Connecticut River#Colonial#Stavros Reservation#Litchfield Distillery
Boston Magazine

New England Wedding Venues

Top spots for celebrations at contemporary, rustic, waterfront and industrial New England estates, plus honeymoon destinations. Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect New England wedding. Contemporary. This isn’t your grandmother’s wedding. Celebrate in style at...
BOSTON, MA
24/7 Wall St.

The Newest Ski Area in Every State

It’s January and that means ski season. Skiing and snowboarding are among the most popular winter sports in the United States. Fortunately skiers and snowboarders are well catered for in states that have mountains – or hills – and get snow.  The country has hundreds of ski areas and some states have opened new ones […]
TRAVEL
universalhub.com

Measuring snow in New England

Our own Cybah reports the area in front of Chelsea City Hall got one large Dunkin' iced-coffee cup's worth of snow this morning. In Jamaica Plain, Jodi Solomon used an older method: A ruler. In Milton, Jennifer Ray used the same. In Franklin, WHDH's Kimberly Bookman used a variety of...
CHELSEA, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Architecture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
New England Today

The Best 5 Windows on Black History

For New Hampshire author and historian Valerie Cunningham and Boston-based artist and educator L’Merchie Frazier, giving voice to the experiences of Black New Englanders is a constant quest—not just a 28-day exercise every February when Black History Month comes around. Their work uncovering and interpreting artifacts, documents, and even a burying ground enriches the American narrative and makes New England a significant destination for learning about African-American culture and contributions. They are our guides, as we spotlight five engaging places that may well leave you asking: Why have I not heard this history before?
BOSTON, MA
coloradosprings.com

Pikes Pick: Warm, cozy spots at new Kinship Landing cafe

I popped into Homa Bar and Café on a late fall night, and discovered a tiny bit of summer and winter smooshed together to create an enticing spot for conversation or quiet alone time. The café, on the first floor of Kinship Landing, a new boutique hotel at 415 S. Nevada Ave., offers plenty of seating in booths, including a sun-filled indoor greenhouse, and a full menu of wines, beers, coffee, tea, grain bowls, handpies filled with savory goodies and more; kinshiplanding.com/homa. — Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette.
LIFESTYLE
New England Today

New England Clam and Seafood Chowder

This chowder combines lessons that I learned from Marjorie Druker, owner of the Massachusetts-based New England Soup Factory, and Arturo Camacho, executive chef of Shell & Bones in New Haven, Connecticut. Camacho garnishes his bowls with kettle-style potato chips; Druker, meanwhile, gravitates toward tried-and-true oyster crackers. Whatever the garnish, I love the creamy lightness of this broth.
RECIPES
ngxchange.org

New town staff

The Town of New Gloucester recently hired a new library director, code enforcement officer and town planner. Jay Campbell comes to the New Gloucester Public Library from Simmons University in Boston, Massachusetts where he worked for 10 years, most recently as Head of Library Collections and Systems. He has also worked at the Milford Town Library in Massachusetts, the Boston Public Library, and the Garbrecht Law Library at the University of Maine School of Law. He holds an M.S. in Library and Information Science from Simmons University and a B.A. in English from Alfred University in New York. Jay grew up in a small town in Western New York and is happy to have recently returned to Maine. He lives in New Gloucester with his wife, attorney Greta Atchinson, and their 17-year-old beagle, Teddy. In his spare time, Jay enjoys live music, record collecting, writing, cooking, travel, and, of course, reading. He is looking forward to working in such a beautiful and beloved library in his own new town.
NEW GLOUCESTER, ME
New England Today

Winter Sun | First Light

Seen from this house on one of the short days of winter, the sun sneaks up over the eastern ridge in the direction of the village of Dummerston at about seven in the morning. It dodges furtively across the southern sky like a pickpocket at a county fair. By half past three in the afternoon it has darted behind the hill to the west, toward South Newfane. And there you have it: a winter day. The sun’s transit, confined to the seven-mile trip between these two Vermont hamlets, is hurried and perfunctory. The winter sun itself has none of the ease or leisure of other seasons, and it has no more warmth than a landlord’s smile. The day is over almost before it has begun.
ASTRONOMY
New England Today

Love Stories | Inside Yankee

At first glance, there would seem to be little connecting the stories you will find as you turn the pages of this issue. Ski hills that for generations have been the center of their communities. A library archivist who rescued his city’s memories. A Cuban-American poet who found both a home and inspiration in small-town Maine. A legendary hot-air balloonist. Except for this: Each shows a deep attachment to place and a passion to pursue what brings meaning and joy to one’s life.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy