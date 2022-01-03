29 Best Cozy New England Winter Towns

The Town of New Gloucester recently hired a new library director, code enforcement officer and town planner. Jay Campbell comes to the New Gloucester Public Library from Simmons University in Boston, Massachusetts where he worked for 10 years, most recently as Head of Library Collections and Systems. He has also worked at the Milford Town Library in Massachusetts, the Boston Public Library, and the Garbrecht Law Library at the University of Maine School of Law. He holds an M.S. in Library and Information Science from Simmons University and a B.A. in English from Alfred University in New York. Jay grew up in a small town in Western New York and is happy to have recently returned to Maine. He lives in New Gloucester with his wife, attorney Greta Atchinson, and their 17-year-old beagle, Teddy. In his spare time, Jay enjoys live music, record collecting, writing, cooking, travel, and, of course, reading. He is looking forward to working in such a beautiful and beloved library in his own new town.

NEW GLOUCESTER, ME ・ 7 DAYS AGO