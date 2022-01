BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2022-- BlueConic, the market-leading pure-play customer data platform (CDP), today announced a strategic investment from Vista Equity Partners (“Vista”), the leading global investment firm focused exclusively on enterprise software, data and technology-enabled businesses. The growth capital will help BlueConic further accelerate its mission to provide business users with access to unified and actionable first-party customer data whenever and wherever they need it to transform customer relationships and drive business growth. BlueConic’s existing investors, including Spring Lake Equity Partners, Sigma Prime Ventures, and Converge Venture Partners, will continue as minority investors in the Company.

