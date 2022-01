A home South Iowa Cedar League doubleheader did not go in Sigourney’s favor on Tuesday when the basketball teams dropped a doubleheader against Lynnville-Sully. The Savage girls did not have enough offense in the tank to prevail in a 39-35 loss to the Hawks (7-6). Josephine Moore led the black and gold with 11 points and seven boards while Erin Dawson recorded 10 points. Sigourney falls to 4-6 overall and 3-5 in the SICL. The Savage boys led 34-29 at the break, but the Hawks (6-4) outscored them 30-12 in the second half for a 59-46 final score. Klayton Van Dyke led Lynnville-Sully with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Sigourney dropped to 5-4 and 4-4 in conference.

SIGOURNEY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO