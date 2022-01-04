ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amber Balcaen signs new ride for 2022

By Shane Walters
 2 days ago
The 29-year-old enters a new chapter of her racing career. Amber Balcaen teased a social media image of her signing a new contract On December 27th. Now, that deal has been officially announced. Balcaen has singed with Rette Jones Racing for 2022. She’s set to compete full-time in the...

