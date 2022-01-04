Police looking for driver in hit-and-run crash, may have been driving Jeep Grand Cherokee

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are looking for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian critically injured Monday night. Police now believe that person may have been driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The crash was reported around 6:48 p.m. on Sahara Avenue, west of Joe W. Brown Drive.

Metro police say witness statements and evidence found at the scene indicates a white Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling westbound on Sahara and struck a pedestrian who was walking in a traffic lane, outside of a marked crosswalk. The driver of the Jeep left the scene.

Based on vehicle parts found at the crash scene, police believed the Jeep Grand Cherokee is a white 2014 – 2018 model and would be missing several front chrome grill pieces and possibly have damage to the windshield.

According to police, the driver sustained critical injuries and was transported to University Medical Center.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro’s Collision Investigation Section at (702) 828-3786 or to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofNV.com . If your tip leads to a felony arrest or indictment, it could result in a cash reward.





