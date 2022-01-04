COVID-19 drives increases in practice authority for APRNs, reports Annual Legislative Update in The Nurse Practitioner

Newswise — PHILADELPHIA (January 4, 2022) – A new study published today in Health Affairs shows that Medicare support for clinical training for nurse practitioners would increase their numbers and address the national shortage of primary care. The study, by researchers at the Center for Health Outcomes and Policy Research University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing, the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, and the Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics shows that universities participating in the $200 million Graduate Nurse Education (GNE) Demonstration significantly increased the number of primary care NPs they graduated. Co-author Linda Aiken, PhD, RN, said “One in four Americans, or over 80 million people, lack a primary care provider. Nurse practitioners with advanced clinical training in primary care help the public obtain health care when they need it. There are plenty of qualified applicants to university NP programs but admissions are limited because we don’t have enough primary care clinicians to supervise student learners in their practices.”

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO