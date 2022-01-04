ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19 drives increases in practice authority for APRNs, reports Annual Legislative Update in The Nurse Practitioner

By Wolters Kluwer Health: Lippincott
Newswise
 4 days ago

Newswise — January 4, 2022 – As emergency changes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic were made permanent, the past year saw significant progress toward increased independent practice authority for advanced practice registered nurses (APRNs), according to the 34th Annual Legislative Update presented exclusively in the January issue of The Nurse...

www.newswise.com

Comments / 0

Related
Orlando Sentinel

Pressure mounts for health care providers: Florida threatens fines for complying with the federal vaccination mandate

Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration sent an email threatening Florida health care providers with fines if they comply with a federal vaccination mandate. While many experts are advising clients to follow federal law, David Miller, a Miami-based employment attorney at the Bryant Miller Olive law firm, equated the situation faced by many Florida employers as being “a bone between two ...
FLORIDA STATE
WTOP

Maryland updates COVID-19 quarantine recommendations for schools

Maryland’s Department of Health and the State Department of Education have issued updated guidelines for schools and child care providers on COVID-19 quarantine protocols. Under the new guidelines, anyone who tests positive for the coronavirus or who is suspected of having COVID-19 — regardless of vaccination status — should stay home for five full days from the time symptoms begin.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: More Than 12K New Cases Reported Saturday As Hospitalizations & Positivity Rate Increase

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland recorded 12,945 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday while the statewide positivity rate and hospitalizations increased, according to the latest round of data from the Department of Health. Hospitalizations rose by 98, bringing the total of Marylanders currently hospitalized with COVID-19 to 3,306. The state reported 49 more people died, raising the death toll to 11,917 since the start of the pandemic. The positivity rate increased to 29.29% over the past 24 hours, a 0.98% increase. Saturday’s figures come as Maryland is under a state of emergency issued by Gov. Larry Hogan in response to rising hospitalizations, which have forced...
MARYLAND STATE
Marconews.com

FDA reportedly close to authorizing third Pfizer shot for kids 12-15; US averaging record 300,000 daily reported cases: Live COVID updates

The Food and Drug Administration is reportedly poised to authorize a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for kids ages 12-15. Regulators also plan to allow adolescents and adults to get the third shots five months after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer’s vaccine instead of the current six months, The New York Times reported, citing sources it described as familiar with the agency's deliberations. A third shot, often referred to as a booster, is also expected to be authorized for children as young as 5 with immune deficiencies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Illinois State
State
Maine State
State
Louisiana State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
fox13news.com

Hospitals report increase in pediatric COVID-19 cases

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - BayCare hospitals in the Tampa Bay Area are currently reporting 18 COVID-19 pediatric patients. In Pinellas County, Johns Hopkins All Childrens says, in the week ending January 2, they had 38 kids test positive for COVID, compared to four in the previous week. "We will see...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
wdrb.com

Health officials report 'alarming increase' of COVID-19 cases in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville health officials and doctors reported an "alarming increase" Wednesday in the number of COVID-19 cases in the area, and they believe the vast majority of them are due to the infiltration of the omicron variant. Dr. Sarahbeth Hartlage, associate medical director for Louisville's health department...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nurse Practitioners#Aprn#Covid#Clinical Research#Newswise#The Nurse Practitioner#Journal#Dnp#Fnp Bc#Faanp
myrtlebeachonline.com

NC reports largest daily COVID-19 case increase in months

North Carolina reported 9,377 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday from the past 24 hours, the highest daily increase since early September during the surge of the highly contagious delta variant. Now North Carolina faces a new variant, omicron. Public health officials believe that omicron is even more infectious than delta though...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cleveland19.com

Ohio reports 48-hour increase of 37,626 new COVID-19 cases

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Sunday, the Ohio Department of Health said 2,053,721 coronavirus cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic. The 48-hour increase of 37,626 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Sunday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
OHIO STATE
kunm.org

"Like a rolling blackout": Nurse burnout increases during COVID-19

Almost half of nurses in the United States may leave their jobs in the next six months due to burnout made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s according to a survey by the American Nurses Foundation. Isabel Brooks loves her profession, but in September, she needed a break. She’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
sweetwaternow.com

COVID-19 Update: Public Health Notices Increase in COVID-19 Numbers

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County Public Health is reporting COVID-19 numbers are starting to increase across Wyoming, including Sweetwater County, as the Omicron variant makes its way into the state. Sweetwater County Public Health released another COVID-19 update this week. As always, we’ve reviewed everything and are passing on...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
beckershospitalreview.com

6 stats on the US nurse practitioner workforce

Nurse practitioners play an integral role in providing healthcare and work in various settings, including hospitals, physician offices and clinics. Below are six stats about the U.S. nurse practitioner workforce. 1. The American Association of Nurse Practitioners estimates there were more than 325,000 licensed nurse practitioners in the U.S. as...
HEALTH
Newswise

Successful Medicare Initiative Increases the Supply of Nurse Practitioners to Address Primary Care Shortages

Newswise — PHILADELPHIA (January 4, 2022) – A new study published today in Health Affairs shows that Medicare support for clinical training for nurse practitioners would increase their numbers and address the national shortage of primary care. The study, by researchers at the Center for Health Outcomes and Policy Research University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing, the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, and the Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics shows that universities participating in the $200 million Graduate Nurse Education (GNE) Demonstration significantly increased the number of primary care NPs they graduated. Co-author Linda Aiken, PhD, RN, said “One in four Americans, or over 80 million people, lack a primary care provider. Nurse practitioners with advanced clinical training in primary care help the public obtain health care when they need it. There are plenty of qualified applicants to university NP programs but admissions are limited because we don’t have enough primary care clinicians to supervise student learners in their practices.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WMDT.com

Maryland health officials reporting increasing COVID-19 related hospitalizations

MARYLAND – The state of Maryland is reporting 3,118 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Wednesday morning. That’s an increase of 61 hospitalizations since Tuesday. “We are currently working on numerous emergency procurements to deal with the multiple emergency actions related to the crisis, including the acquisition of as many of these rapid tests as we possibly can from multiple sources,” said Governor Hogan. “The next four to six weeks will be the most challenging of the entire pandemic.”
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy