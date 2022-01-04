Here Are Some New Laws Rolling Out In Michigan This Year

LANSING, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — The start of a new year also bring new state laws in Michigan.

Here are some important laws that will be rolling out this year:

On Feb. 3, Michigan will officially drop its tampon tax. This will remove the 6% sale and use tax on all feminine hygiene products, which means on average a 50 cent drop on most products.

In the spring, alcohol sales will return to the Michigan International Speedway.

Starting in October, vehicle registrations will last for two years after your birthday. This change comes after a challenging year for the Secretary of State office, which struggled to process vehicle registrations and handle appointments.

