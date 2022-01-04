ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Here Are Some New Laws Rolling Out In Michigan This Year

CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LboZz_0dcQspK500

LANSING, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — The start of a new year also bring new state laws in Michigan.

Here are some important laws that will be rolling out this year:

On Feb. 3, Michigan will officially drop its tampon tax. This will remove the 6% sale and use tax on all feminine hygiene products, which means on average a 50 cent drop on most products.

In the spring, alcohol sales will return to the Michigan International Speedway.

Starting in October, vehicle registrations will last for two years after your birthday. This change comes after a challenging year for the Secretary of State office, which struggled to process vehicle registrations and handle appointments.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Comments / 27

Carol Albertson
2d ago

Wow..aren't the women of this State LUCKY? Can't wait to spend my new found riches on Milk, Bread and other ESSENTIALS..then again..I might put those savings towards paying for my 2 year registration fee..right after I see if my unemployment benefits will grace my palm..or be part of that 8.5 BILLION..that's missing.

Reply
22
Brad Hallock
2d ago

Secretary of State needs to have walk-ins no need for 2 years car registrations fee

Reply
11
Orange Turd Cult
2d ago

Good. Only have to pay the $300 for proof of insurance every 2 years now.

Reply(2)
8
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Use Tax#New Laws#Alcohol#State#Cbs Broadcasting Inc
