Traffic

Slow decline in gas prices statewide to start the New Year

wgaaradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(January 3, 2022) — Georgia gas prices continue to decrease at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $3.09 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is 1 cent less than a week ago,...

www.wgaaradio.com

iheart.com

AAA: Statewide Gas Price Up One Cent From Last Week

The AAA Weekend Gas Watch says the statewide average gas price in Louisiana is $3.04 a gallon for regular unleaded, up one-cent from a week ago, and $1.06 more than a year ago. 'The national average is $3.30. Gasoline supplies are up and demand is down, but the pump price...
LOUISIANA STATE
News 8 KFMB

Gas prices will continue to rise into the new year, according to Gasbuddy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report) Say it ain't so! Paying more at the pump may continue well into the new year, according to the experts at GasBuddy. In fact, GasBuddy predicts that 2022 may bring even more increases to gas prices, straining motorists’...
TRAFFIC
State
Georgia State
explorejeffersonpa.com

AAA: Gas Prices End the Year on a Higher Note

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. – Gas prices are two cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.528 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. Despite the small decline, prices in the region ended 2021 more than a dollar higher than this time last year. Jefferson...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
eaglecountryonline.com

Steady Declines in Gas Prices Could Be Halted by Refinery Fire in Texas

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A fire at a major oil refinery in Texas could negatively affect gasoline prices. AAA reported Monday that the national average for a gallon of unleaded gas fell two cents to $3.28. While there has been a steady decline in gas prices in recent weeks, a fire at the Exxon Mobil Corp refinery in Baytown, Texas could lead to prices going up.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Gas Prices Drop A Penny, But AAA Says Downward Trend Has Slowed

BOSTON (CBS) — Gas prices are down a penny in Massachusetts from last week, but it isn’t all good news at the pump. The statewide average is now $3.38, which is 10 cents higher than the national average. “Gasoline prices fluctuated over the past few days as fears of an omicron-driven economic slowdown were countered by news of a severe fire at a major oil refinery in Texas,” AAA Northeast’s Mary Maguire said in a statement. “As a result, the recent steady decline in pump prices has slowed, with the national average for a gallon of gas falling two cents on the week to $3.28.” The cost of gas in Massachusetts is 4 cents lower than a month ago, but $1.19 higher than this time last year.  
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NewsBreak
WETM

Nothern Tier gas prices remain high in the New Year

(WETM) – As gas prices continue to fall slowly across the country, Pennsylvania’s entire Northern Tier is seeing higher costs at the pump than almost anywhere else in the state. The national average for January 3 was $3.29, but Pennsylvania as a whole was sitting around $3.53. This...
WCAX

Gas prices decrease a little in northern New England

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Gas prices have decreased a little in northern New England over the past week. GasBuddy, which surveys stations, says prices in New Hampshire fell 1.1 cents per gallon over the past week. The price in the state was down to $3.26 a gallon. Prices in Vermont...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

No change in gas prices nationwide after New Year's weekend

(Heathrow, FL) -- No change in gas prices as drivers head out for the first workday of 2022. The Triple-A stations survey finds the national average for regular again at three dollars and 28 cents a gallon. The price hasn't budged in a week. Oklahoma has the lowest statewide average...
Sidney Herald

Gas prices remain steady over New Year's Week

Montana gas prices are unchanged in the past week, averaging $3.36/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 615 stations in Montana. Gas prices in Montana are 2.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.15/g higher than a year ago. According to GasBuddy price reports,...
chautauquatoday.com

Gas prices starting out 2022 much higher than last year

Batavia - $3.44 (down two cents from last week) Buffalo - $3.45 (no change from last week) Ithaca - $3.49 (down one cent from last week) Rochester - $3.50 (no change from last week) Rome - $3.52 (no change from last week) Syracuse - $3.45 (down one cent from last...
