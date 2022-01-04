Slow decline in gas prices statewide to start the New Year

BOSTON (CBS) — Gas prices are down a penny in Massachusetts from last week, but it isn’t all good news at the pump. The statewide average is now $3.38, which is 10 cents higher than the national average. “Gasoline prices fluctuated over the past few days as fears of an omicron-driven economic slowdown were countered by news of a severe fire at a major oil refinery in Texas,” AAA Northeast’s Mary Maguire said in a statement. “As a result, the recent steady decline in pump prices has slowed, with the national average for a gallon of gas falling two cents on the week to $3.28.” The cost of gas in Massachusetts is 4 cents lower than a month ago, but $1.19 higher than this time last year.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO