SiteSeer Pro users now have access to location data from PlaceIQ to inform customer foot traffic, business health, and the places consumers visit. SiteSeer Technologies, creator of SiteSeer Professional site selection software and Void Analysis Pro, has partnered with PlaceIQ, a leading data and technology provider. SiteSeer Professional’s new suite of features powered by PlaceIQ data will offer retailers, chain businesses, shopping center brokers and developers, and economic development professionals insights into where a business’s visitors come from and where else they shop, to evaluate, compare and rank potential sites, shopping centers or competitors.

SOFTWARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO