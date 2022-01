This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. The Polestar 3 isn't due until sometime later this year, but we already know that the tech lurking inside the future electric SUV's infotainment won't be the same as what powers its sister vehicles. According to auto-industry supplier Qualcomm's announcement at CES 2022 on Tuesday, the new crossover will be among the first Polestar and Volvo family models to receive a next-generation Snapdragon infotainment architecture running Google's Android Automotive Operating System.

