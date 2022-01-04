ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City woman announces candidacy for Woodbury County Attorney

By John Murphy
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City Woman announced Tuesday her candidacy for Woodbury County Attorney.

According to a release, Jacklyn Fox, of Sioux City, will seek the Republican nomination for the position currently held by Patrick Jennings who started in 2006.

For the past 10 years, Fox worked as an Assistant County Attorney, prosecuting some of Woodbury County’s crimes. She will continue to work at the attorney’s office while running for election.

“I believe that protecting our families, our senior citizens, and our property are fundamental,” said Fox. “I pledge to focus more resources on prosecuting violent crimes such as murder, violent or sexual offenses against children, rape, robbery, and gang-related crimes.”

Fox stated that she is ready to bring “fresh leadership” to Woodbury County and will “lead with her integrity for the judicial process in the pursuit of justice.”

KCAU 9 News

Covid-19 cases rise in Siouxland during holidays

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Siouxland District Health Department reported the number of new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County increased after weeks of decline. From Dec. 27 through Jan. 2, 544 new cases were recorded. That's more than double the previous week Health Department deputy director Tyler Brock said the increase is consistent with […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Sioux City to require COVID-19 vaccinations or testing for city workers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City employees will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo testing. The City of Sioux City said in a Thursday release that it will comply with Occupational Safety and Health Administration's (OSHA) Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS). The ETS requires that all city employees be vaccinated against COVID-19. […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

