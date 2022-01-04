Sioux City woman announces candidacy for Woodbury County Attorney

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City Woman announced Tuesday her candidacy for Woodbury County Attorney.

According to a release, Jacklyn Fox, of Sioux City, will seek the Republican nomination for the position currently held by Patrick Jennings who started in 2006.

For the past 10 years, Fox worked as an Assistant County Attorney, prosecuting some of Woodbury County’s crimes. She will continue to work at the attorney’s office while running for election.

“I believe that protecting our families, our senior citizens, and our property are fundamental,” said Fox. “I pledge to focus more resources on prosecuting violent crimes such as murder, violent or sexual offenses against children, rape, robbery, and gang-related crimes.”

Fox stated that she is ready to bring “fresh leadership” to Woodbury County and will “lead with her integrity for the judicial process in the pursuit of justice.”

