Housing, employment among initial allocations of Spokane’s American Rescue Plan funds

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council adopted a special budget ordinance Monday night, unanimously approving $14 million in appropriations and allocations of the American Rescue Plan.

The money will go to “first out” funding to support housing, employment, COVID-safe communities and administrative support.

The American Rescue Plan is the $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package passed by Congress back in March to stimulate communities in the wake of difficulties caused by the pandemic.

The $14 million allocation is the first part of more than $81 million the city has in ARP funds.

The appropriations are based on proposals and ideas submitted to the Council from the community. Community members were asked to submit their ideas for emergency funding and through a process with the Council’s ARP working group and members of the Mayor’s administration, ideas were prioritized, and first allocations were moved forward.

The City continues to accept ideas for future allocations to be funded from ARP dollars. The idea form can be found under the “Submission” heading at my.spokanecity.org .

