ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Housing, employment among initial allocations of Spokane’s American Rescue Plan funds

By Olivia Roberts
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22IlaB_0dcQsAZe00

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane City Council adopted a special budget ordinance Monday night, unanimously approving $14 million in appropriations and allocations of the American Rescue Plan.

The money will go to “first out” funding to support housing, employment, COVID-safe communities and administrative support.

The American Rescue Plan is the $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package passed by Congress back in March to stimulate communities in the wake of difficulties caused by the pandemic.

The $14 million allocation is the first part of more than $81 million the city has in ARP funds.

The appropriations are based on proposals and ideas submitted to the Council from the community.  Community members were asked to submit their ideas for emergency funding and through a process with the Council’s ARP working group and members of the Mayor’s administration, ideas were prioritized, and first allocations were moved forward.

The City continues to accept ideas for future allocations to be funded from ARP dollars. The idea form can be found under the “Submission” heading at my.spokanecity.org .

RELATED: Spokane mayor, city council seek public input on American Rescue Plan funds

PAST COVERAGE: Spokane City Council approves ordinance funding 2 American Rescue Plan project employees

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Sen. Billig tests positive for COVID-19

SPOKANE, Wash. — Senate Majority Leader Andy Billig announced Saturday he has tested positive for Covid-19. Despite being fully vaccinated and boosted, Billig says he was exposed on Tuesday, and has been quarantined ever since. Billig says he’s had virtually no symptoms, and thanks being vaccinated and boosted for...
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Government
Spokane, WA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Employment#The Spokane City Council#The American Rescue Plan#Covid
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WA lawmakers return with money to spend, differing goals

SEATTLE (AP) — Flush with cash, Washington state lawmakers return to Olympia next week with Democrats and Republicans disagreeing over how to spend the unexpected windfall. A revenue forecast released in November showed projected revenue collections for the 2021-2023 budget cycle are $898 million above what had been originally predicted in September. And projections for the next two-year budget cycle that ends in mid-2025 increased by more than $965 million.
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Gov. Inslee issues emergency weather proclamation

OLYMPIA, Wash.– Washington is dealing with the damage winter storms have caused. On Friday, Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation around the storms that slammed Washington. The Washington State Military Department has activated the State Emergency Operations Center to implement emergency response procedures. Inslee said state agencies and...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

City of Spokane: Claims of a homeless shelter in old South Hill Albertsons ‘100% inaccurate’

SPOKANE, Wash – Despite claims made in an email circulating in Spokane Tuesday, the City of Spokane said no one has formally submitted a proposal to turn the former Albertsons site at 37th and Grand into a homeless shelter. Business leader Chud Wendle included the claims in a holiday email sent Tuesday, encouraging people to contact elected officials “requesting we...
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Public Schools delayed by 2 hours Thursday

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools will be delayed two hours on Thursday. The district made the announcement just before 6 a.m. as heavy snowfall continued around the city. Below are the revised start times for District 81:. 8 a.m: Express childcare program will open for enrolled families. 10...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
917K+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy