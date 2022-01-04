ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio State QB J.P. Andrade Enters Transfer Portal

By Dan Lyons
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TpRGx_0dcQrxLg00

He's the fourth Buckeyes quarterback to enter the portal since the end of the regular season.

View the original article to see embedded media.

As C.J. Stroud strengthens his grip on the Ohio State quarterback job, the program has lost a number of his position mates to the transfer portal. On Monday, another quarterback added himself to that list: walk-on J.P. Andrade.

The California native joined the Buckeyes program as a preferred walk-on in 2019 after an impressive career at Bonita High School (Calif.). A former three-star recruit , Andrade turned down at least one FBS scholarship offer from South Alabama to play for Ryan Day in Columbus.

Andrade posted a note to Twitter, thanking his teammates and coaches for his time with the Buckeyes.

He joins another Ohio State walk-on quarterback, senior Jagger LaRoe, in the portal. The program previously lost Jack Miller and Quinn Ewers , who transferred to Florida and Texas, respectively.

Andrade's move, assuming he doesn't withdraw from the portal, leaves the Buckeyes with two quarterbacks on the roster: Stroud and Kyle McCord. Devin Brown, a four-star player in the 2022 class, is set to enroll this month.

After winning a quarterback battle with McCord and Miller in the summer, Stroud put together a fantastic campaign in 2021, throwing for 4,435 yards, 44 touchdowns and six interceptions. He finished fourth in Heisman voting this season as a redshirt freshman.

Stroud has three years of eligibility remaining, though he will be eligible for the NFL draft in 2023.

More College Football Coverage:

For more news on the Ohio State Buckeyes, head over to Buckeyes Now .

Comments / 7

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Florida State
City
California, OH
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
City
Florida, OH
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Devin Brown
Person
Kyle Mccord
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#American Football#Transfer Portal#Bonita High School#Fbs#Heisman#C J Stroud Sets School#Rose Bowl Records#The Ohio State Buckeyes#Buckeyes Now
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

34K+
Followers
25K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy