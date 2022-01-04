Ohio State QB J.P. Andrade Enters Transfer Portal

He's the fourth Buckeyes quarterback to enter the portal since the end of the regular season.

As C.J. Stroud strengthens his grip on the Ohio State quarterback job, the program has lost a number of his position mates to the transfer portal. On Monday, another quarterback added himself to that list: walk-on J.P. Andrade.

The California native joined the Buckeyes program as a preferred walk-on in 2019 after an impressive career at Bonita High School (Calif.). A former three-star recruit , Andrade turned down at least one FBS scholarship offer from South Alabama to play for Ryan Day in Columbus.

Andrade posted a note to Twitter, thanking his teammates and coaches for his time with the Buckeyes.

He joins another Ohio State walk-on quarterback, senior Jagger LaRoe, in the portal. The program previously lost Jack Miller and Quinn Ewers , who transferred to Florida and Texas, respectively.

Andrade's move, assuming he doesn't withdraw from the portal, leaves the Buckeyes with two quarterbacks on the roster: Stroud and Kyle McCord. Devin Brown, a four-star player in the 2022 class, is set to enroll this month.

After winning a quarterback battle with McCord and Miller in the summer, Stroud put together a fantastic campaign in 2021, throwing for 4,435 yards, 44 touchdowns and six interceptions. He finished fourth in Heisman voting this season as a redshirt freshman.

Stroud has three years of eligibility remaining, though he will be eligible for the NFL draft in 2023.

