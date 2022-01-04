ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turning a floppy disk duplicator into a auto-archiver #VintageComputing #Floppies #RetroComputing @Altomare3

By Anne Barela
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwitter user Altomare has been turning a Copypro CP2000 floppy duplicator into a floppy archival...

AmigaOS 3.2.1 update available #VintageComputing #RetroComputing

Hyperion Entertainment CVBA announced the first free update of AmigaOS 3.2. They wish to ensure that AmigaOS 3.2 is the most capable and most stable operating system ever for the 68K based Amigas. If you have do not already own a copy of AmigaOS 3.2, there is now even more reason to get one from your favourite dealer!
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Making an MFM encoded floppy reader with a microcontroller

Reading and writing the data on a floppy disk is one task. Another is translation to/from the modified frequency modulation (MFM) data that the floppy stores. Peter Schranz looks to tackle this:. Floppy Disk Controller chips (FDC) are now obsolete and so I thought about emulating a FDC using a...
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Apple Disk II Floppy Disk Subsystem … Disk ][

Ok, what a week, getting back to a few more posts on this project! we’re up to step 4 … interfacing with MFM 3.5″ floppies is one thing, but we want to get ready for step 58, where we add some other floppy drive support. since some of ya’ll asked … we have an apple II disk drive(s) on the way. we’re not done with the 3.5″ support yet and we really wanna get that set up first though. shipping can take a while and everything is a little hard to move around pretty much anywhere right now, it will be nice to have this ready for hackin’ later.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Adding floppy disk support to CircuitPython, step 2

OK now that we’ve gotten the motor up and running, and the drive selected in step 1 – we know our wiring is correct. step 2 is getting data out! unlike almost all protocols we’re used to, there’s no clock pin on floppy data. it comes out in MFM format (at least, this floppy disk format does) which means we get a series of ~500kHz open-drain pulses with short negative widths, and varying positive widths that indicate flux transitions. now the *proper* thing to do here is use a PLL to sync up with the pulses since the motor speed can vary a few %, then convert the pulse widths to bits of data. but we’re gonna do it dirty to start, and just busy-poll the pin using a fast register gpio read and collect pulse widths, then maybe decode and bitpack them on the fly. not sure if this is workable yet, but it looks OK so far: just started collecting the data pulses and they seem to be binnable.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
adafruit.com

interfacing with floppy disks at low level, part 4

We’re going to back up a little in this part – we have MFM and index pulse data coming out of our chonky panasonic 3.5″ floppy drive and capturing that well. but now we’re a little curious of how folks are going to use this if floppy drives arent available. we had to pay a pretty penny for this drive, second hand, and that makes it tougher for more folks to get drives and use them to read floppies.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Archery Bow Holder #3DThursday #3DPrinting

You need a round rod d= 14mm, I used a length of 130mm. download the files on: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4248066. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
INSTAGRAM
adafruit.com

Reading floppy disk data, part 3! itsa pulse party

OK so part 1 we got our wiring worked out and found an index pulse. Part 2 is we started getting MFM data coming out. Now we’re capturing pulses with gpio bitbanging, and storing all the pulse widths in a large memory array. each track has a 500Khz signal, and outputs data every 5 Hz, so we have a max of 100K samples worst case.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

this “one weird trick” for designing PCBs to connect to floppy drives

Most people don’t know this, but it is a requirement that the schematic symbol look like a floppy disk! please report any non-compliant CAD packages to the ministry of (double density) information for assessment and re-education. more soon, flip-floppin between 34-pin IDC and 26-pin FPC floppys…. Stop breadboarding and...
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

it’s a floppy driver! its a parallel port! it’s an irda transceiver! its the LPC47B272 100 Pin Enhanced Super I/O Controller with LPC Interface!

We bumbled onto this chip while googlin’ some floppy stuff. it’s amazing what is still in stock for purchase, even during a silicon shortage. we can’t get n-channel power mosfets but we can get a LPC47B272 “100 Pin Enhanced Super I/O Controller with LPC Interface” – it comes with TWO 2.88MB super i/o floppy disk controllers, TWO serial ports, IrDA, a parallel port, and a keyboard controller, ok? and there are 3000 in stock at https://www.microchip.com/en-us/product/LPC47B272#buy-from-store, so, like, what else do you want!? we sorta imagine this poor creature on a PC/104 board, desperately checking the IrDA irq… doin’ its very best but wondering why it doesn’t have any friends who visit anymore. anyone want to wire one of these up to raspberry pi?
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

