Cardi B and Kulture pose on a Maybach in matching Chanel earmuffs

By Elana Fishman
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cardi B’s got a mini-me. The “WAP” rapper, 29, kicked off 2022 by sharing a series of sweet (and stylish) snaps with her 3-year-old daughter Kulture, whom she shares with husband Offset, on Monday. For the mommy-and-me moment, the pair posed...

Comments / 43

Gjames
4d ago

Swing on a pole , sing about black ghetto ignorance , have a baby daddy rapper, drug your trick clients, do all of this and you can be famous and have money like me. This is her record labels pitch to young black females. Adult blacks stand up our youth need us more then ever

Reply(2)
7
TONI AKILA BIH
4d ago

it's like she has her own real life barbie doll she can dress up and play with when her man is not around.

Reply
3
Comments / 0

