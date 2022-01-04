ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky fugitive found in front yard of South Nashville home

By Laura Schweizer
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A fugitive wanted in Kentucky was located and arrested early Tuesday morning in South Nashville.

According to an arrest warrant, officers were dispatched to a home on Elberta Street around midnight in an attempt to serve an out-of-state felony warrant from Kentucky. Police said the defendant, Robert Baldwin, 42, was located in the front yard of the residence.

Robert Baldwin (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)
Woman in custody after man shot and killed in Clarksville home

Authorities said when police advised he was under arrest, he physically resisted, refused to put his hands behind his back and pulled away from officers.

Officials gained control of Baldwin and charged him. He is ineligible for bond due to the out-of-state warrant.

WKRN News 2

Fire at Planned Parenthood Knoxville ruled arson

Investigators with the Knoxville Fire Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), have determined that the fire at the Planned Parenthood in Knoxville was purposely set. The KFD says the individual or individuals who started the fire have not been unidentified yet.
