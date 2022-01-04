Even senators get stuck in traffic during snow

Hundreds of drivers w ere stranded overnight on a 50-mile stretch of Interstate 95 after one of the largest snowstorms in years struck Virginia. Among them was Sen. Tim Kaine.



“I started my normal 2 hour drive to DC at 1pm yesterday,” Kaine, a Virginia Democrat, wrote Tuesday on Twitter. “19 hours later, I’m still not near the Capitol.”



Kaine added his office has been in touch with the Virginia Department of Transportation “to see how we can help other Virginians in this situation.”

“Please stay safe everyone,” he added.

The standstill began after a tractor-trailer collision on Monday afternoon. The accident caused no reported injuries, but people were unable to move as the snow accumulated. Some parts of the region saw as much as 14 inches of snow , according to the National Weather Service.

The Virginia Department of Transportation told news outlets that both directions of I-95 shut down between Ruther Glen and Exit 152 in Dumfries. Motorists said in social media posts that they were running low on water, food, or fuel as they remained stuck.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam wrote on Twitter that “an emergency message is going to all stranded drivers connecting them to support, and the state is working with localities to open warming shelters as needed.”

“While sunlight is expected to help @VaDOT clear the road, all Virginians should continue to avoid 1-95,” Northam added.

NBC News reporter Josh Lederman was also among the stranded drivers. He wrote on Twitter that he was stuck in his car with his dog.

