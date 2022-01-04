A ‘cool’ 13-year-old who aspires to be a police officer is seeking a forever family

(WGHP) — A young man is looking for a big family to become a part of.

Christopher is 13-years-old. He’s a shy, quiet kid who loves to be outside fishing or doing yard one. But once you get him talking, he loves to share stories and chat.

Tania Wilson, Child Advocate, describes him as a “cool kid.”

Christopher says he loves math and he’d like to be a police officer one day, because he likes to fight bullies.

Tania believes Christopher would do well in a large family with brothers and sisters, and cousins anybody who has lots of family around. “I would like Christopher to find his Forever Family, a family that would love him, that would take care of him,” she says.

You can learn more about adopting by contacting Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care .

