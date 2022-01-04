Man dead after an auto-pedestrian crash near Bardsley Street and Spruce Avenue; Danny Correa arrested (Tulare, CA)
On Sunday night, a man lost his life after getting struck by a vehicle near Bardsley Street while officers arrested 41-year-old Danny Correa for DUI.
As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian accident took place at around 5:30 p.m. near Bardsley Street and Spruce Avenue. The early reports indicated that a man was crossing the street near Bardsley Street [...]
