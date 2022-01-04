Rapid hygiene control in the food and beverage industry

Inflation is not a problem for MDLZ, as the size of the business and competitive positioning allow the company to pass the costs onto consumers. Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is one of the pillars of a huge and stable industry. Over the past five years, MDLZ has steadily improved its profitability. We expect the company to continue to improve profitability by reducing the operating expenses as a percentage of revenue. Inflation will also not be a problem for MDLZ, as the size of the business and competitive positioning allow the company to pass the costs onto its consumers. In addition, we expect the company to continue to increase shareholder value through share repurchase. According to a conservative valuation, the growth potential to a fair price is 24%. The company trades cheaper than peers by multiples. We rate shares as a buy.

ECONOMY ・ 12 DAYS AGO