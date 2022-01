Toyota will be revealing a "fully tuned model of the GR Yaris" and a "GR GT3 Concept" at the Tokyo Auto Salon next week. Packing 257bhp and an all-wheel drive system into a small package, the GR Yaris is already one of the most exciting hot hatches currently on sale. Don’t think that means Toyota is resting on its laurels, however. The Japanese company will soon reveal a “fully tuned model of the GR Yaris,” and although all we have for now is a darkened teaser image (seen above with the brightness turned up), we can see this thing means business.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO