Betty White died of natural causes, agent says

By Debra Dolan
KCBD
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Gray News) – Betty White is believed to have died peacefully in her sleep of natural causes, according to her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas. Witjas told People magazine White did not receive a COVID-19 booster shot, in an effort to clear...

www.kcbd.com

Comments / 0

