ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Jaylan Alexander, LB, Purdue University

By Justin Berendzen
nfldraftdiamonds.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat sets me apart from others, would be first I’m a real student of the game, some people don’t really be students of the game and that goes from knowing the opponent, knowing yourself and what weaknesses on our defense is the offense trying to attack. Knowing situations within the game....

www.nfldraftdiamonds.com

Comments / 0

Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Reveals His True Feelings On Antonio Brown

Just a few days ago, star wide receiver Antonio Brown shocked the football world by storming off the field. During Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, cameras caught Browns taking off his jersey and pads and walking off the field. He waved on the crowd as he made his way to the Buccaneers locker room.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Lewis
iheart.com

WFT, the Washington Football Team, will become known as....drumroll please!

The football team that became the Washington Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933 still playing in Boston. Later the team moved to Washington in 1937. On July 3, 2020, Washington announced after receiving pressure from Nike and FedEx to change the name, that they would begin the process of considering alternatives. This is the first time an NFL team has changed its name since the Tennessee Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Starting with the 2020 season, the team temporarily became the “Washington Football Team”. Now word is they will announce they new name on Feb 2 and these are reportedly the final six considerations. Which one do YOU pick. Personally, from this list I'd probably pick Red Hogs because that ties in some tradition.
NFL
On3.com

Report: Surprising team pops up as landing spot for Caleb Williams

Out of nowhere, the quarterback carousel in college football was re-born on Monday afternoon. Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams shocked the nation by officially announcing his intention to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Williams didn’t rule out a return to Oklahoma, but shortly after his announcement, former UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel flipped his commitment from UCLA to Oklahoma.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2022 Nfl Draft#American Football#Lb College#Purdue University Height#Wr#Rb
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

Busy season is about to wrap up for Kirk Herbstreit, though the longtime ESPN college football analyst still has some big games left. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback turned ESPN analyst will call the College Football Playoff semifinal between Michigan and Georgia, the Rose Bowl, an NFL game and the national championship in the weeks to come.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Titans Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The Tennessee Titans are making a few changes to their roster before their Week 18 matchup with the Houston Texans. The Titans have decided to part ways with three players from their practice squad. The most notable player from the bunch is wide receiver Golden Tate. Defensive backs Shyheim Carter and Rodney Clemons were also released from the practice squad.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Jim Harbaugh News

Trusted college football writer Bruce Feldman dropped a major bomb on Tuesday, reporting that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh may want an NFL reunion. According to Feldman, “Sources from both from the NFL side, and at Michigan, tell The Athletic that Jim Harbaugh might be tempted to leave the Wolverines to return to the NFL.”
NFL
FanSided

Tom Brady goes into further detail about Antonio Brown incident

There may be more than meets the eye with the Antonio Brown drama that occurred on Sunday, which led to his eventual exit from the field. Brown left the field in a hurry on Sunday against the New York Jets, but he did make a scene first. AB took off his jersey and pads, pumping up the MetLife Stadium crowd on his way out. Stadium security reportedly thought he was a fan who ran onto the field.
NFL
Reuters

Bucs respond to Antonio Brown's claims, release wideout

2022-01-06 19:42:22 GMT+00:00 - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released Antonio Brown on Thursday afternoon, hours after the wideout shared receipts and even his bank account information that included text strings with head coach Bruce Arians and Tom Brady's personal fitness and nutrition guru. The move comes four days after Arians...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Player Auctioning Off Super Bowl Ring After Bankruptcy

Sports collectors searching for a Super Bowl ring are in luck. TMZ Sports has just reported that former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Gary Brackett is auctioning off two very lucrative items. Brackett is putting his Super Bowl XLI and AFC Championship rings up for action. The hope is that he can...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy