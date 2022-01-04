ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Largest winter storm since 2019 hits DC

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe storm dumped 6.7 inches in...

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Flathead, Mission Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 19:56:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-07 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow followed by some light freezing rain is expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 10 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Daily Item

Winter Weather Advisory set for tonight; 2-4 inches of snow possible

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Valley this evening with total snow accumulations of 2-4 inches possible across the region. The National Weather Service said the advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. tonight to 6 a.m. Friday for all of the Valley and areas south and west of the region.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Cold Weather and Snow are Forecast for the Northern United States

Over the next few days, an active weather pattern will continue to drive a plume of Pacific precipitation into the Northwestern United States of America. Rainfall amounts ranging from heavy to excessive will be at risk, mostly along with Washington and northern Oregon coastlines, where the Weather Prediction Center has issued a Slight Risk for heavy to extreme rainfall on Friday.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
The Independent

DC to be hit with another snowstorm

Washington DC will be hit with heavy snowfall just days after a snowstorm brought the US Capital to a standstill. Forecasts show that that between two and four inches could fall during Thursday night into Friday morning after more than a foot of snow fell in some areas earlier this week, with Huntington, Maryland southeast of DC reporting 15.5 inches of snow on Monday. Hundreds of motorists were stuck on Interstate 95 in northern Virginia for more than 24 hours earlier this week as the storm caused dozens of accidents and brought traffic to a halt, trapping drivers, some...
fox5ny.com

Snowfall forecast

The flakes are expected to start falling overnight, with anywhere between 2-6 inches of snow being predicted for the region. FOX 5 NY's Nick Gregory lets you know what to expect for the morning commute.
kfgo.com

Eastern U.S. faces possible ‘bomb cyclone’ of snow and wind

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – The eastern United States, from Tennessee to New York, faces stronger winds and heavier snow overnight, likely causing the first bomb cyclone of the 2022 winter season in the region, forecasting service AccuWeather said on Thursday. A bomb cyclone is an intense weather event in...
wearebreakingnews.com

A Winter Storm Hits Parts Of The Southern United States

Tennessee – A winter storm covered parts of the southern United States in snowfall, freezing rain and hail on Thursday, blocking some roads in Tennessee as it passed through the Appalachians to the mid-Atlantic and the northeast of the country. The storm began to hit the Nashville area Thursday...
101 WIXX

Eastern U.S. faces possible ‘bomb cyclone’ of snow and wind

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – The eastern United States, from Tennessee to New York, faces stronger winds and heavier snow overnight, likely causing the first bomb cyclone of the 2022 winter season in the region, forecasting service AccuWeather said on Thursday. A bomb cyclone is an intense weather event in...
