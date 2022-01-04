ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

72% of CEOs are concerned about their job security in 2022

By Georgina Gonzalez ( Twitter
beckershospitalreview.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisruption of supply chains, labor shortages and desperately needed updates to corporate strategy have CEOs worried for what 2022 holds, but a top concern was their own job security, according to a recent Bloomberg report. New York based-management consultancy firm AlixPartners surveyed 3,000 executives across the globe to find...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

Comments / 1

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

Competition for cybersecurity growing fierce as cyberattacks increase

Major cyberattacks such as those on SolarWinds and Colonial Pipeline have led to intense competition for companies to recruit top-notch cybersecurity talent. According to a 2021 compensation data report from IANS Research and Artico Search, market values and salary increases for chief information security officers are on the rise as the demand increases.
TECHNOLOGY
beckershospitalreview.com

5 priorities for the healthcare CFO of the future

Healthcare organizations were in the midst of financial and digital transformation even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and the pandemic only accelerated this transformation. As changes occur, the role of leadership — including CFOs — is changing as well. During a workshop sponsored by Strata Decision Technology (Strata)...
HEALTH
seattlepi.com

Want a good job with growth potential? Supply chain hiring is skyrocketing

(BPT) - Think of everything you use in an average day. From your favorite slippers to the computer you work on to the package that arrives at your door with food for tonight’s dinner, almost everything you use has made its way to you thanks to the logistics and supply chain industry.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Security#Ceo#Bloomberg#Alixpartners
Detroit News

Nearly 3 in 4 CEOs fear losing their jobs in 2022, survey shows

The C-suite is a bundle of nerves this winter. A new survey shows that 72% of chief executive officers are worried about losing their jobs in 2022 because of business disruptions, tracking closely with the 94% of bosses who say their corporate models need to be overhauled within three years.
ECONOMY
WKBN

U.S. adds fewer jobs than expected

U.S. employers added a modest 199,000 jobs last month while the unemployment rate fell sharply, at a time when businesses are struggling to fill jobs with many Americans remaining reluctant to return to the workforce.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

New York State to create $200 million fund to support social equity cannabis licensees

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul said she plans to create a $200 million public-private fund to support social equity applicants in the state's legal cannabis industry, which is estimated to tip the scales at $4.2 billion. With New York preparing to issue licenses for stores to sell cannabis to adults 21 and over, the "industry must create opportunities for all New Yorkers, particularly those from historically marginalized communities," Hochul said Wednesday in her 2022 State of the State address. The $200 million public-private fund aims to "support social equity applicants as they plan for and build out their businesses," Hochul said. Licensing fees and tax revenue will seed the fund, along with private investment, to fund direct capital and startup financing to social equity applicants. New York plans to award 50% of all licenses to equity applicants, including individuals from impacted communities, minority- and women-owned businesses, distressed farmers, justice-involved individuals and service-disabled veterans. The state is also creating a state-run business incubator.
ECONOMY
Inc.com

Why Workers Will Drive a Harder Bargain With Employers in 2022

Whether called the Great Resignation or the I Refuse movement, last year's hiring shortage gave many employees the upper hand when negotiating over salaries and benefits. With more than 4.5 million workers quitting their jobs in the U.S. in November alone, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, many workers are in a strong position to demand higher compensation and better working conditions.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
Fortune

Visa’s CFO says he looks for one quality when he hires people

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. After spending the past 21 years in various finance roles at public companies, Vasant Prabhu, vice chair and CFO at Visa, has learned a thing or two about managing up, and managing down.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Remote Work For High-Paying Jobs Will Pick Up in 2022, Report Says

The number of high-paid professionals working remotely will increase this year, according to a report released on Tuesday, as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to reshape the workplace. The study by Ladders Inc., a career site for work that pays at least $100,000, found that professionals who work in fields that...
ECONOMY
Footwear News

The Number of Americans Quitting Their Jobs Hit a New High in November

The “Great Resignation” just got even greater. 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November, according to Tuesday data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. With a rate of 3%, the quit rate has climbed back to the high in September, marking an all-time high for quits in the U.S. Accommodation and food services, health care and social assistance, and transportation, warehousing, and utilities saw the most quits in November. The number of people who quit their retail jobs in November was roughly 686,000 at a rate of 4.4%, the same rate of retail quits in October. In November, retail employment declined by...
RETAIL
bloomberglaw.com

By the Numbers: Four Practice Areas Set to Power Big Law in 2022

Big Law firms face a tall task this year repeating their financial performance in 2021, when a surge in demand for premium lawyers’ time drove revenue increases not seen since before the Great Recession. Law firm leaders got a taste of what 2021 would be like in the last...
ECONOMY
WKRC

More companies eyeing 4-day workweek to retain employees

(WJAR) - Imagine never working on Friday again, without taking a pay cut. For a growing number of workers, this is the new work week. "Because it’s an employee market, they’re looking for higher pay, less hours," says Mark Scribner, managing director of oXYGen Financial. "You know, coming out of the pandemic, they really have a lot of leverage that they didn’t have before."
ECONOMY
benefitspro.com

HR in 2022: What leaders can do to prepare

The world of work will continue its accelerated transformation in 2022, and this means HR professionals will have a lot of work to do to stay one step ahead. Thankfully, many business leaders and C-suite members in the past couple of years have realized the greater need for investment in human capital and are giving the HR department a bigger voice–and budget, as well.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Florida Star

Human Resources Survey Confirms COVID-Caused ‘Great Resignation’

That’s the phenomenon of people choosing to leave their jobs permanently during the COVID-19 pandemic. A survey by two Israel-headquartered international companies confirms it’s for real. Fiverr Business and Hibob surveyed 501 human resources executives and 501 hiring managers in the United States. Most agreed that employees are...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy