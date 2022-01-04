ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

How To Store All the New Things You Were Gifted During the Holidays

abc10.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the holidays we acquire lots of new things...

www.abc10.com

Comments / 0

Related
hunker.com

How to Use 'Toy Rotation' to Handle Your Kid's New Holiday Gifts

While gift giving is often one of the most enjoyable parts of the holiday season, the influx of new toys can create a bit of a headache for both parents and children. If you're the type of household to have everything neat and tidy (or if you ​want​ to be that type of household), consider implementing toy rotation — not only to keep your home organized, but also to keep your kids stimulated by their growing collection.
KIDS
houstoniamag.com

These Gadgets Will Help You Unwind During Holiday Break

The products listed here were independently selected by a member of the editorial staff. Should you choose to purchase a product through a link on this page, we may receive an affiliate commission. Between holiday parties, last minute gifts, making sure kids have a fun break and prepping for the...
YOGA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Decluttering#Buzz60
The Independent

When you should exchange holiday gifts in a new relationship and what to get them, according to experts

Navigating the early stages of a new relationship can be hard on its own, as it often requires balancing the line between interested and aloof.It can be even more daunting when it coincides with the holiday season, when deciding whether a gift is appropriate and expected, or could scare someone away, becomes a milestone worthy of its own consideration.To find out when it’s appropriate to purchase a gift in a relationship, and what types of presents are suitable for these potential partners, we spoke with two relationship experts, Susan Winter, a New York City dating coach professional and bestselling author,...
RELATIONSHIPS
Click2Houston.com

Stores were filled as last-minute shoppers hit Houston-area malls for Christmas gifts

Santa’s mall helpers are smoothing out edges and making sure there aren’t any errors as they wrap up presents just hours away from Christmas morning. “I’m not last-minute buying. I’m last-minute wrapping,” explained shopper Lashonda Patton. She was one of several people waiting in line at the wrapping kiosk at Memorial City Mall. “We have people that get last-minute gifts and come and get gifts wrapped and this is the perfect place to come.”
HOUSTON, TX
KDWN

14 Cool Things To Buy With The Amazon Gift Cards You Got For Christmas

If there’s something here you decide you just have to have, we’ve provided links to the product websites. If you click on the link and make a purchase, Beasley Media Group may earn a commission. Have an idea for a fun theme for a gift idea list you’d like us to create? Drop us a line at shopping@bbgi.com.
SHOPPING
disneyfoodblog.com

How Much Will Paid Rides Cost You During the Holidays in Disney World?

It’s the holiday season! From Very Merriest After Hours to EPCOT’s International Festival of the Holidays, there’s been a ton of great things to enjoy in Disney World this year. We’ve taken a look at the holiday crowds, the festivities, and all the delicious treats, but n0w...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
hivplusmag.com

Were the Holidays Joyful or Draining for You? Here's How to Recharge

What were your holidays like this season? For some, there were past memories, good ones and not so good ones. For others, there were demands, some realistic and others not realistic – some coming from you, some coming from others. Maybe your schedule had too much going on, or maybe not much at all.
MUSIC
abc10.com

How Going to Work Can Feel Like a Break From Parenting

In a society where family is idolized, it can be hard to admit or talk about the fact that you may need a break from your family and kids sometimes. If you don't have the time or can't go away, work can be a welcome respite and here's why. Buzz60's Johana Restrepo has more.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TODAY.com

How to handle holiday gift exchanges and returns

If Santa didn’t bring what you wanted this Christmas, it’s time to make a return or exchange. NBC News investigative and consumer correspondent Vicky Nguyen reports for In Depth TODAY on how to get a new item or get your money back.Dec. 27, 2021.
LIFESTYLE
NBC Miami

Shoppers Flock to Stores for Last Minute Gifts, Post-Holiday Deals

Last minute shoppers crowded local shopping centers Friday looking for gifts on Christmas Eve. Many local malls such as Dolphin Mall, Dadeland Mall and Pembroke Lakes Mall closed at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Some big box retailers are set to stay open later. Though Walmart locations are closing at...
SHOPPING
Travel + Leisure

These Cozy Ugg Slipper Booties Are a Winter Essential — and Shoppers Love Them

Now that winter is here, it's time to break out your warmest seasonal apparel, including your coziest boots. If you're not sure where to start, Ugg is a one-stop shop for heat-trapping footwear that can stand up to the elements. We found a unique pair of slipper-like booties that offer an extra luxe feel thanks to their plush lining, and there's a good chance you'll want to live in them all winter long. Luckily, select colors are on sale for 25 percent off, so now's the perfect time to shop.
APPAREL
Refinery29

These Will Be The Biggest Fashion Trends Of 2022 — Shop Them Now

As seasons get more confusing (what’s the deal with balmy 65+ degree winter days?!) and COVID variants continue to emerge, the start to the new year feels ominous, thus stamping the biggest 2022 fashion trends, seen on the runways in September, with a sizeable question mark. Though reverting to a 24/7 sweatpants existence feels disheartening, it’s likely the only manner of dress you’ll be embracing right now as offices have closed and we're working from home once again. But it’s not all doom and gloom for the rest of the year. While soft clothes are, indeed, a piece of the 2022 style puzzle, they’re not the only items on deck.
APPAREL
StyleCaster

This Mascara Is So Volumizing, Shoppers Swear They Look Like They’re Wearing Lash Extensions

If you’ve experienced raccoon eyes or clumps for days, you could probably use a new mascara. Finding the perfect formula for your lashes is a tall order, but there’s an under-the-radar mascara you should know about. Merit Beauty’s Clean Lash Lengthening Mascara tints, lengthens and lifts your lashes in a few swipes. Say goodbye to your process of applying 10 coats of product only to then experience  immediate smudging. In fact, the brush is designed with precision and curling power at the top of mind. It volumizes your lashes without adding extra weight to them. This way, they look longer and...
MAKEUP

Comments / 0

Community Policy