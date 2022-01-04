ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

NC governor, health leaders give COVID update amid alarming data spike

By Jesse Ullmann
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x1pEY_0dcQnmSP00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Amidst an alarming surge in cases and a record spike in infection rates statewide, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services gave a COVID-19 Task Force Update Tuesday.

“Hospital capacity is important, but we know that many of our doctors, nurses, and other health care workers are tired after two long years of this pandemic,” Cooper said. “I have executive orders in place giving them more flexibility and support to get through this.”

The infection rate jumped to a record 29.4% on Tuesday with 10,296 new cases, down from a record-high 19,620 daily cases reported on New Year’s Day.

(NCDHHS)

3,008 patients are currently hospitalized with the virus, nearly 2,000 more than this time a month ago.

“This week, I’ll extend Executive Order 224 which requires vaccines or testing of state employees. When I extend the order, the Office of State Human Resources will have the authority to include boosters in the definition of being up to date on vaccines when CDC takes that action.”

On Monday, Charlotte Mecklenburg EMS leaders said their staff was overwhelmed by the volume of 911 calls and needed resources. They have requested an additional 25 ambulances and 50 more personnel from FEMA and state officials.

Doctors warn of omicron surges following New Year’s gatherings

In Charlotte, residents who headed to StarMed test sites waited for hours and hours on Monday after weather wreaked havoc in the area causing delayed openings and staffing issues. Last week, StarMed had more than 20 employees out after they tested positive for the virus.

Novant Health said about 85% of their patients who have been hospitalized have not had the vaccine.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 2

user......
4d ago

It's a pandemic of the unvaccinated! But wait 76% of the country has had the vaccine 😂. I thought the vaccine was 90% effective and would work against other variants lol. Now that we know that's not true I think we will start seeing that more and more of the people in the hospital have have the shot.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

Mecklenburg County reports jump in COVID hospitalizations, says high vaccination rate keeping ICUs open

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Mecklenburg County Public Health Director says the county is “in the thick of it” with COVID cases at the highest they’ve ever been. The percent positivity is topping 33% in Mecklenburg County. Next week the county expects even higher numbers, but their best guess is things will […]
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Coronavirus
Charlotte, NC
Government
Charlotte, NC
Vaccines
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Health
Charlotte, NC
COVID-19 Vaccines
Fox 46 Charlotte

Mecklenburg County ABC stores experiencing staffing problems as COVID cases spike

MECKLENBURG COUNTY (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two years into the pandemic and businesses once again are dealing with sickness at the workplace. “When Omicron hit, as we are seeing across the county, cause some real challenges,” Mecklenburg County ABC Board Chief Executive Officer Keva Walton said. Since December 22, Walton said there have been 20 […]
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Weather#Ncdhhs#Ems#Omicron#Novant Health
Fox 46 Charlotte

Mecklenburg County to distribute free at-home COVID testing kits this weekend. Here’s where to get one

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – On Friday, Mecklenburg County leaders announced residents who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and are unable to access a local testing site or purchase at-home test kits, MCPH will provide a limited number of free at-home test kits this weekend. Free at-home test kits will be available this Saturday, Jan. 8, from 10 a.m. – […]
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Full return to office ‘stop-and-go’ for Charlotte banks as COVID cases spike

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Office workers in Uptown’s biggest banks are heading home as Omicron cases spike across Charlotte. Bank of America is encouraging employees to work remotely the week of January 10, while it monitors the “broader environment.” The Charlotte bank is encouraging employees to get fully vaccinated by offering an incentive. […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Fox 46 Charlotte

Louisiana woman fired for taking prescribed ADHD medicine, awarded $100k

A Honda dealership in Covington, Louisiana has agreed to pay a former employee $100,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) for allegedly violating the Americans with Disabilities Act. The lawsuit accused Honda of Covington of discriminating against an employee for having Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and taking […]
COVINGTON, LA
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy