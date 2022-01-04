NC governor, health leaders give COVID update amid alarming data spike

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Amidst an alarming surge in cases and a record spike in infection rates statewide, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services gave a COVID-19 Task Force Update Tuesday.

“Hospital capacity is important, but we know that many of our doctors, nurses, and other health care workers are tired after two long years of this pandemic,” Cooper said. “I have executive orders in place giving them more flexibility and support to get through this.”

The infection rate jumped to a record 29.4% on Tuesday with 10,296 new cases, down from a record-high 19,620 daily cases reported on New Year’s Day.

(NCDHHS)

3,008 patients are currently hospitalized with the virus, nearly 2,000 more than this time a month ago.

“This week, I’ll extend Executive Order 224 which requires vaccines or testing of state employees. When I extend the order, the Office of State Human Resources will have the authority to include boosters in the definition of being up to date on vaccines when CDC takes that action.”

On Monday, Charlotte Mecklenburg EMS leaders said their staff was overwhelmed by the volume of 911 calls and needed resources. They have requested an additional 25 ambulances and 50 more personnel from FEMA and state officials.

In Charlotte, residents who headed to StarMed test sites waited for hours and hours on Monday after weather wreaked havoc in the area causing delayed openings and staffing issues. Last week, StarMed had more than 20 employees out after they tested positive for the virus.

Novant Health said about 85% of their patients who have been hospitalized have not had the vaccine.

