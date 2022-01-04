New Year’s Eve shooting in Essex leaves 1 injured

ESSEX, MD—Police are investigating a New Year’s Eve shooting in Essex that left one man injured.

At just after 10:15 p.m. on December 31, officers responded to the unit block of Jillway Court (21221) for a reported shooting.

A preliminary investigation determined that an armed person shot an adult male after he arrived home. The victim sustained a non-life threatening injury.

After the shooting, the armed suspect fled the scene. Detectives are asking anyone with information about this shooting to contact them at 410-307-2020.

Tips can also be submitted via Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

