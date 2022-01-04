ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Year's Eve shooting in Essex leaves 1 injured

By Chris Montcalmo
 4 days ago
ESSEX, MD—Police are investigating a New Year’s Eve shooting in Essex that left one man injured.

At just after 10:15 p.m. on December 31, officers responded to the unit block of Jillway Court (21221) for a reported shooting.

A preliminary investigation determined that an armed person shot an adult male after he arrived home.  The victim sustained a non-life threatening injury.

After the shooting, the armed suspect fled the scene. Detectives are asking anyone with information about this shooting to contact them at 410-307-2020.

Tips can also be submitted via Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Nottingham, MD is located in northeastern Baltimore County. It’s nestled in between Perry Hall and White Marsh and not far from Fullerton and Carney. We’re here to bring you all of the latest news & events from Nottingham and the surrounding communities.

