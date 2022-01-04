ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Lukaku apologizes and wants to restore trust at Chelsea

By STEVE DOUGLAS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V1u4y_0dcQnMhd00
1 of 3

Romelu Lukaku apologized for going public with his unhappiness at Chelsea and promised Tuesday to restore trust with fans, teammates and manager Thomas Tuchel.

The Belgium striker had said in an interview with Italian broadcaster Sky he was “not happy with the situation” at Chelsea and indicated he had issues with Tuchel’s style of play.

Tuchel reacted by leaving Lukaku, Chelsea’s record signing, out of the 2-2 draw with Liverpool in the English Premier League on Sunday.

“To the fans, I’m sorry for the upset that I caused,” Lukaku said Tuesday in an interview with club media. “Obviously, it’s up to me now to restore your trust and I’ll do my best to show commitment every day on the training ground and in the games, trying to make sure that we win games.

“To the manager, I apologize and also to my teammates and the board because I think it was not the right moment also,” he continued. “I want to move forward from this and make sure that we start winning football games and that I perform for the team in the best manner.”

Lukaku held talks with Tuchel on Monday and returned to training Tuesday, putting him in contention to play in Wednesday’s first-leg game against Tottenham in the English League Cup semifinals.

“We have had enough time to clear the air and move on,” Tuchel said. “He is very aware of what happened and what he created and he feels the responsibility to clean the mess up. Maybe we will have a bit of smell still from it, of course. He can handle it. He has no other choice.”

Tuchel said he believes Lukaku can regain everyone’s trust and have a long-term future at a club where he arrived in the offseason from Inter Milan for $135 million on a five-year deal for a second spell.

“Before the interview, I never had the slightest doubt he is not committed because his actions on the pitch, off the pitch and in his private life all go in the same direction,” Tuchel said. “He is an emotional guy. He doesn’t hold back with his opinions and sometimes he carries his heart on his tongue.”

“Does this reflect the overall mood and attitude that he shows? Absolutely clear no. Was the intention to create trouble? Was the intention to leave the club? Was the intention to put pressure on the coach? Absolutely no. I cannot see it. Of course he should have known better. That’s what we have to clean and clear the air together.”

If Lukaku does return to the team against Tottenham, he will take on an opponent managed by Antonio Conte, who got the best out of the striker during their time together at Inter.

After opening his second stint with Chelsea with four goals in his first four games, Lukaku had to wait nearly three months for his next goal, in which period he had six weeks out injured and also contracted the coronavirus.

Lukaku had, though, scored in three of his last four games before getting dropped against Liverpool.

“It’s about adaption — adaption to the league, adaption to a different team, to different teammates, and then comes injury and COVID,” Tuchel said.

“We are in a totally normal place with him. And he is willing to learn, to adapt. He comes to the most intense league in the world and it takes time. He was in the latest games very decisive and we have no doubts he will be a big influence and have a big impact.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Fifa Best top three revealed as Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski shortlisted for 2022 prize

Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski have been announced as the final three nominees for the Fifa Best Awards men’s player of the year. Bayern Munich and Poland striker Lewandowski was the winner of last year’s award while Paris Saint-Germain and Argentina star Messi was the winner of the 2021 Ballon D’Or prize in December. Although Messi was the favourite to win a seventh Ballon D’Or after leading Argentina to the Copa America, his first international honour, the 34-year-old claimed Lewandowski “deserved” to win the award after a record-breaking goalscoring campaign for Bayern in the Bundesliga. They are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tanguy Ndombele earns Tottenham chance as Antonio Conte praises ‘commitment’

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is impressed with Tanguy Ndombele’s attitude and said the Frenchman will get the chance to impress in the FA Cup clash with Morecambe on Sunday.The Italian had previously said Ndombele, who is the club’s record signing, had to buy more into the team ethic, having barely used him in the first two months of his time in charge.Things looked bleak for the former Lyon man last week when Conte was asked to explain more about Ndombele’s best role in the team and chose to reply only with: “He’s a midfielder.”But things look to be improving and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel pleased with Chelsea’s professionalism in FA Cup victory

Thomas Tuchel hailed Chelsea’s professionalism in settling their FA Cup third-round clash with Chesterfield before half-time.The Blues cruised past their National League opponents 5-1 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, racing into a 4-0 half-time lead before a raft of withdrawals to keep players fresh.Teen debutant Lewis Hall laid on a goal for Romelu Lukaku, with the returning Belgium striker missing a trio of chances before being subbed at the break.Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Andreas Christensen all netted, before Hakim Ziyech converted a penalty.Akwasi Asante raised the roof with a consolation for Chesterfield to send the raucous visiting fans into...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Antonio Conte
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku on target as Chelsea cruise against non-league Chesterfield

Returning Romelu Lukaku struck as Chelsea cruised to a comfortable victory against non-league Chesterfield in a 5-1 FA Cup third-round canter at Stamford Bridge.The Champions League holders flexed all their muscles of quality and depth to nullify any prospect of a cup upset.Lukaku tapped in debutant Lewis Hall’s low cross and missed three gilt-edged chances before being withdrawn at half-time.Academy product Hall, 17 impressed on his senior bow claiming that deserved assist for Lukaku, with Timo Werner Callum Hudson-Odoi, Andreas Christensen and Hakim Ziyech all also finding the net.The 91 league places between the two sides told throughout, with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Football Games#Italian#Sky#Tottenham
The Independent

Football rumours: Manchester Utd’s new manager needs Ronaldo seal of approval

What the papers sayCristiano Ronaldo could leave Manchester United a year before the expiry of his contract if he does not approve of the club’s new manager, the Daily Star says. And Ronaldo has reportedly made it known he would not approve of interim boss Ralf Rangnick getting the permanent job.The Sun claims Liverpool are getting closer to signing 24-year-old winger Luis Diaz. According to the paper, a deal with the Colombian who currently plays for Porto could set the English Premier League club back £60 million.In more Liverpool-related gossip, the club’s current forward Divock Origi could be snatched up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Lionel Messi accused of disrespecting Mauricio Pochettino with 'very shocking' actions

Lionel Messi has been accused of “disrespecting” Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino after he reportedly did not tell him that he had tested positive for Covid-19. Messi, who joined PSG last summer after leaving Barcelona, had returned to Argentina for Ligue 1’s winter break, where he tested positive for Covid-19 last week. The forward was one of four PSG players to record positive tests and it ruled him out of the club’s French Cup fixture against Vannes on Monday. Speaking at a press conference, Pochettino said Messi would not return to France until he tested negative, and local media reports...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Aston Villa loan Coutinho, Newcastle sign Trippier, Arsenal’s striker decision

Follow all the latest news, rumours and done deals from the Premier League and across Europe as the January transfer window gathers pace. Newcastle are beginning to show their new financial might with the club now focused on signing a centre-back after confirming the signing of Kieran Tripper. Lille’s Sven Botman and Sevilla’s Diego Carlos are both targets while the Magpies are also on the hunt for a striker with Callum Wilson out injured. Elsewhere, Brighton have made their first move by signing Kacper Kozlowski, while Everton have completed deals for full-backs Vitaliy Mykolenko and Nathan Patterson ahead of Lucas...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Newcastle make England defender Kieran Trippier first signing of Saudi era

England international Kieran Trippier has become Newcastle United’s first signing of the Eddie Howe era after completing his move from Atletico MadridThe 31-year-old full-back has moved back to the Premier League for an undisclosed fee, understood to be in the region of £12million plus add-ons.The former Tottenham defender has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract and his arrival signals the launch of a new era under the Magpies’ Saudi-backed owners.A club statement said: “Newcastle United are delighted to confirm the signing of England full-back Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid for an undisclosed fee.“The 31-year-old has agreed terms on a two-and-a-half-year deal and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Edinson Cavani tells Ralf Rangnick he wants to stay at Manchester United

Edinson Cavani has told Ralf Rangnick that he wants to stay at Manchester United and help improve the team’s fortunes.The 34-year-old joined the Old Trafford giants in October 2020 and was strongly tipped to leave after just one season, only to agree to stay for a further campaign.There was more speculation about his future heading into the January transfer window but Rangnick told Cavani that he had no intention of letting him leave as Barcelona reportedly eyed a move.Asked if he had told any players they can leave this month following last week’s comments about the veteran striker and Donny...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

FA Cup holders Leicester overcome rotations and floodlight failure to thrash Watford

A floodlight failure and a raft of enforced changes could not derail Leicester as they began their defence of the FA Cup with a convincing 4-1 win over Watford Youri Tielemans and James Maddison got the Foxes off to a fine start in their third-round tie at the King Power Stadium before Harvey Barnes and Marc Albrighton struck after a Joao Pedro reply.The lights went out for a short period early in the second half as the Foxes led 3-1, and Pedro hit the bar soon after the restart, but the hosts finished the stronger.It was a lively encounter, despite...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

715K+
Followers
371K+
Post
322M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy