Car dealership group Lookers is set to post record profits following the pandemic-fuelled boom in demand for new and second-hand cars.However, the London-listed company also told investors on Friday that there is uncertainty over the availability of new vehicles and highlighted rising costs.Shares in the company lifted after it said it expects to post an underlying pre-tax profit above market expectations of £82 million for the year to December.Lookers said it plans to resume paying dividends as a result of the profit performance.Mark Raban, chief executive officer, said: “2021 was an exceptional year for Lookers and we now expect to...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO