A team in southeast Minnesota now has a #1 spot in the latest rankings from Minnesota Basketball News. Southeast Minnesota has proved throughout the early part of this season to have plenty of fantastic basketball teams that have worked their way up the rankings. In the first rankings of 2022, a total of 20 teams from southeast Minnesota cracked the Top 20 including a new #1 in Class AAA Girls Basketball where Austin took the top spot.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO