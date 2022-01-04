Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Busy 2022

It’s been six months since Meghan Markle gave birth to her second child on 4 June 2021 and since that day, the couple has kept their daughter a complete secret. While they have full authority over who gets to see Lilibet Diana and when, royal fans have been aching to see what the baby looks like and many are wondering why they haven’t even seen a picture of her.

CELEBRITIES ・ 17 DAYS AGO