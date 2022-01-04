ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Busy 2022

abc10.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince Harry and Meghan Markle have a...

www.abc10.com

Daily Mail

Meghan Markle's 'mask slipped' to show 'hostile behaviour' in an unearthed 2016 interview promoting Suits before she met Prince Harry, body language expert claims

A body language expert has claimed the Duchess of Sussex displayed 'hostile behaviour' in an interview promoting Suits before she met Prince Harry. In the unearthed clip, Meghan Markle, 40, who is currently living in her $14 million California mansion having stepped back from royal duty, can be seen chatting with host Ruben Jay in 2016 ahead of a mid-season premiere of the programme.
The US Sun

Royal fans amazed by Archie’s hair in Meghan and Harry’s new Christmas card – and they love Lilibet’s too

ROYAL fans were left delighted after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their 2021 Christmas card - with the couple's adorable children stealing the limelight. After the pair, who live in Los Angeles, released the card - which featured a picture taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski in the summer - fans were quick to comment on two-year-old Archie's flame-red hair.
Rolling Stone

Alleged Jeffrey Epstein Victim May Depose Meghan Markle in Prince Andrew Lawsuit

The lawyer for the alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim suing Prince Andrew said they may depose Meghan Markle if the lawsuit goes to trial. In August, Virginia Guiffre filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew, a longtime friend of Epstein, for alleged sexual assault when she was 17. Giuffre’s suit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages. Prince Andrew’s legal team has a Jan. 4 motion to dismiss the lawsuit; if that is unsuccessful and the suit goes to trial, Guiffre’s lawyer David Boies told the Daily Beast that they might call Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, to the stand because of the “important knowledge”...
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Fury: Prince Harry's Wife Rejected Kate Middleton's Notes And Gifts? Former Actress To Reportedly Outshine Prince William And Duchess Of Cambridge

Meghan Markle allegedly declined Kate Middleton's efforts to fix their strained relationship. Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are rumored to be not on good terms just like their husbands, Prince William and Prince Harry, respectively. It is claimed that the two duchesses could not agree in numerous things and the rift of their better half has allegedly affected their relationship as well.
Hello Magazine

This is what Archie and Lilibet call their mother Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex shared a sweet insight into her family's dynamic as she and her husband Prince Harry released their Christmas card last week. The message on the photocard revealed what Harry and Meghan's two-year-old son Archie, and his baby sister Lilibet, will grow up calling their parents – Mama and Papa.
ohmymag.co.uk

Harry and Meghan may have 'specific' reason for not revealing Lilibet to the public

It’s been six months since Meghan Markle gave birth to her second child on 4 June 2021 and since that day, the couple has kept their daughter a complete secret. While they have full authority over who gets to see Lilibet Diana and when, royal fans have been aching to see what the baby looks like and many are wondering why they haven’t even seen a picture of her.
Entertainment Times

Prince Harry’s Memoir Allegedly Tackles Prince William’s Affair With Rose Hanbury, Will Surely Hurt Kate Middleton

Prince Harry is allegedly targeting his brother, Prince William in his new memoir. Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince William, Kate MiddletonReuters. In its Dec. 27 issue, New Idea claimed that Prince Harry’s publisher advised him to unveil a new story in his memoir. Since royal fans already know so much about his feud with Prince William, he’s expected to shed light on something that could damage the future king.
epicstream.com

Prince William Shock: Kate Middleton's Husband Protected Harry From Princess Diana? Duke Continues Doing Royal Duties While His Brother Is Being Criticized

Prince William shared how he protected Prince Harry from the anxieties of the late Princess Diana. Prince William and Prince Harry have been distant from each other not just physically but also emotionally. It was claimed that the sons of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana are currently not on good terms since Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement.
Hello Magazine

Meghan Markle's incredibly thoughtful gift to royal family on heartbreaking day

The Duchess of Sussex may not have been able to attend Prince Philip's funeral in April, but she still ensured she paid tribute to the royal with a very colourful wreath. Meghan was advised against travelling by her doctor as she was pregnant with daughter Lilibet at the time, but she watched the funeral service from her home in Montecito – and her wreath was certainly easy to spot.
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Prince Harry’s Wife Thrilled Prince Charles Is Accused Of Racism? Duchess Wants To Have The Last Word

Meghan Markle is, allegedly, thrilled that Prince Charles was exposed as a racist. Meghan Markle used to have a close relationship with her father-in-law, Prince Charles. When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot three years ago, the future king walked Markle down the aisle because her dad, Thomas Markle Sr., couldn’t make it to her wedding.
