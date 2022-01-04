ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game Pass adding ‘Mass Effect Legendary Edition’, ‘Outer Wilds’ this month

By Will Nelson
NME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe selection of games coming to Xbox Game Pass for this January have been revealed, and the previously rumoured Mass Effect Legendary Edition is included. This comes from an official Xbox Wire blog post, with a list of games and when they’re coming to Xbox Game Pass down...

www.nme.com

