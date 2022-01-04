ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Black lawmakers to sue to block Michigan redistricting maps

By DAVID EGGERT
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KZagC_0dcQlkcX00
Michigan Redistricting FILE - People speak during Michigan's new Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission meeting on Oct. 21, 2021, in Lansing, Mich. Michigan's new redistricting commission approved a U.S. House map Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, one that is fairer to Democrats than when the process was controlled by the Republican-led Legislature for two decades. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File) (Carlos Osorio)

LANSING, Mich. — (AP) — Current and former Black state lawmakers in Detroit announced a pending lawsuit to block Michigan's newly drawn congressional and legislative districts, contending they illegally dilute the voting strength of African Americans.

The step Monday came days after the new Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission finalized U.S. House and legislative maps to take effect in 2022 and last 10 years. The plans are fairer politically to Democrats but have drawn criticism from Black legislators and the state's civil rights department because they slash the number of seats where African Americans account for a majority of the voting-age population.

The old maps had 15 such seats by the end of the decade: two in the U.S. House, two in the state Senate and 11 in the state House. Now there are seven, all in the state House.

Commissioners have said Black voters can still elect their candidates of choice without comprising at least half of a district’s electorate.

The suit, though, will allege violations of the U.S. Voting Rights Act and the Michigan Constitution. The No. 1 map-drawing criteria for the panel was to comply with the 1965 law, which bans discriminatory voting practices and procedures.

Nabih Ayad, a lawyer planning to file the complaint in the Michigan Supreme Court, said the new maps — regardless of whether they are good for Democrats or Republicans — disenfranchise African Americans who are left with the “short end of the stick.”

The 13-member commission and its lawyers have said federal law does not require majority-minority districts. Bruce Adelson, who advised the panel on Voting Rights Act compliance, told commissioners there was a lot of “misinformation” or “a lack of information” being circulated by critics of its approach.

“As shared previously, we believe in the advice of our Voting Rights Act legal counsel that we comply with the Voting Rights Act,” commission spokesperson Edwards Woods III said.

The voter-created panel took over the once-a-decade process that had been handled by the Republican-controlled Legislature and resulted in partisan gerrymandering. Commissioners undid “packing” of African American, heavily Democratic voters in Detroit, which has one of the highest percentages of Black residents in the country.

The city had five state Senate districts. It will have eight under the new map, for instance, after new seats were combined with suburban areas in Oakland and Macomb counties.

Many of the minority-opportunity districts drawn in 2011 had far more African American voting-age residents than were needed to elect candidates of choice, according to Lisa Handley, one of the commission’s experts. She submitted a report to the panel saying candidates preferred by Black voters can win general elections if the seats are not 50% African American. But she also noted a lack of data to discern how Black candidates may be affected by white voters in primaries, which decide many races.

“Detroit deserves to have Black leaders,” said ex-state Rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo, now a school board member. “We want to make sure that our children have an opportunity to see themselves in the Legislature and for people that will fight for them in our classrooms, in our schools to advocate for policies.”

She urged the Michigan Democratic Party “to stand with us” even if the maps are fairer to the party as a whole.

“This is unacceptable. We can do better than this,” Gay-Dagnogo said.

The lawsuit, if successful, would force the commission to revise the maps.

Lavora Barnes, chair of the Democratic Party, said she does not want to see the diversity of lawmakers diminished.

“The MDP is committed to fighting to ensure fair representation for all Michiganders including giving Black and Brown voters the ability to elect their candidate of choice in a general election and in a primary,” she said in a written statement.

___

Follow David Eggert at https://twitter.com/DavidEggert00

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGAU

Ex-columnist Kristof ineligible to run for Oregon governor

SALEM, Ore. — (AP) — Oregon election officials ruled Thursday that former New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof is ineligible to run for governor because he does not meet the state's three-year residency requirement. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, a Democrat, said it was obvious Kristof had been...
OREGON STATE
WGAU

Terror, shattered glass and thanks: Lawmakers recall Jan. 6

WASHINGTON — (AP) — One year later, their voices still quavered and they gratefully credited the U.S. Capitol Police with saving their lives. And, perhaps, preserving American democracy as well. On the anniversary of last year's Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald...
NFL
WGAU

Top Republicans mark Jan. 6 with silence, deflection

NEW YORK — (AP) — Oh, how things have changed. Just a year ago, many Republicans joined Democrats in reacting with horror to the Capitol insurrection, denouncing both the violence perpetrated by the rioters and the role played by former President Donald Trump in stoking the outrage that fueled their actions with lies about a “stolen” election.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
City
Detroit, MI
City
Oakland Charter Township, MI
Lansing, MI
Society
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Macomb Township, MI
Local
Michigan Society
WGAU

Americans do not remember Jan. 6 Capitol riot as one people

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Side by side at ground zero on the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, a Republican governor read from the Gettysburg Address and a Democratic governor read from the Declaration of Independence as Americans everywhere mourned and remembered as one people. On Thursday,...
PROTESTS
WGAU

Supreme Court weighs vaccine rules affecting more than 80M

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Supreme Court is taking up two major Biden administration efforts to bump up the nation's vaccination rate against COVID-19 at a time of spiking coronavirus cases because of the omicron variant. The justices on the conservative-oriented court are hearing arguments Friday about whether...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WGAU

2nd US prisons official leaving as agency scrutinized

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The deputy director of the beleaguered federal Bureau of Prisons will leave his position at the end of May, the second top executive to announce a departure in as many days. Gene Beasley will retire from the agency on May 31, a person familiar...
POLITICS
WGAU

Virginia preps for more bad weather amid storm of questions

RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — With more bad weather looming, Virginia officials sought to reassure the public Thursday as they reacted to harsh criticism of their response to a snowstorm earlier this week that left hundreds of motorists stranded on Interstate 95 in frigid temperatures. In contrast to...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan Democratic Party#Gerrymandering#Legislature#General Elections#Racism#African Americans#Democrats#The U S House#Senate#Republicans
WGAU

US man charged with secretly aiding Egyptian interests

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A New York man has been arrested on charges that he worked as a secret and unregistered agent of the Egyptian government, including by sharing information with American law enforcement officials about political opponents of President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, the Justice Department said Thursday.
U.S. POLITICS
WGAU

Chicago nixes school for 3rd day as virus, union debate rage

CHICAGO — (AP) — Leaders of the nation’s third-largest school district canceled classes for a third consecutive day as heated negotiations continued with the Chicago Teachers Union over remote learning and other COVID-19 safety measures. The union, which voted this week to revert to online instruction, told...
CHICAGO, IL
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
15K+
Followers
46K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy