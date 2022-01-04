ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Country’s largest honey brand sells, remains sticky about aggressive growth plan

Nature Nate’s Honey Co., the Number-One U.S. Branded Honey Company, Merges with Sweet Harvest Foods to Grow the Honey and Natural Sweetener Market

Sweet Harvest Foods, a leading natural sweeteners platform and one of the largest honey packers in North America, has announced the purchase of Nature Nate’s Honey Co. (“Nature Nate’s”) from its founder, Nathan Sheets. Based in McKinney, Texas, Nature Nate’s has grown to become the largest honey brand in the U.S. and is the leading provider of 100% pure, raw & unfiltered honey in the retail segment. Nature Nate’s will merge with Sweet Harvest as part of the Blue Road Capital portfolio, an independent private equity firm making control investments in agricultural production and supply chain companies.
