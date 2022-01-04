Country’s largest honey brand sells, remains sticky about aggressive growth plan

The Lost Cajun, the family-friendly restaurant concept with a focus on authentic Cajun food served with traditional Southern hospitality, is looking ahead to significant strategic growth in 2022. As evidence of its unique and flavorful meal offerings and its signature welcoming dining atmosphere, the brand has continued to grow during the pandemic with four new locations and will be debuting two more early this year, in Rancho Cucamonga, CA and downtown Florence, SC. With these additions, diners will be able to experience The Lost Cajun in 26 locations throughout the U.S., with six to eight new openings annually planned in the years ahead.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO