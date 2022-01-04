ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Sinclair Community College selects new provost

By Katie Shatsby
 4 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Sinclair Community College has selected a new provost.

Dr. Anthony “Tony” Ponder has been selected as the new provost of Sinclair Community College, according to Sinclair.

Ponder is currently serving as Sinclair’s dean for the Science, Mathematics and Engineering Division. Ponder will start his new role on Feb. 1, said Sinclair.

According to Sinclair, the provost has full responsibility for leading the instruction of student learning to support the mission of the college. The provost also does strategic planning in the implementation of technology in the classrooms as well as the day-to-day operations of Sinclair’s academic divisions.

“It is an incredible honor to serve as Provost for Sinclair Community College and build upon the institution’s legacy of success and academic excellence,” said Dr. Ponder.  “I look forward to advancing our strategic priorities of alignment, growth, and equity to ensure students, faculty, and staff achieve their educational and professional goals.”

